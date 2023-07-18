What time is ‘The Bachelorette’ on?

Update Jul. 18, 11:31am: As revealed at the end of the fourth episode, The Bachelorette be moving back to its traditional timeslot of 8pm ET/7pm CT. All episodes of season 20 of The Bachelorette will air at this time going forward, starting with the fifth episode.

Season 20 of The Bachelorette airs today, marking the beginning of bachelorette Charity Lawson‘s bastardized quest to find a husband (or boyfriend, if she’s bold enough to break the show’s ever-important rules). With pro wrestlers, Harvard graduates, firefighters, yacht captains, and the son of politician Steve McLaughlin to choose from this season, it looks like Charity’s decision-making muscle will be getting quite the workout.

So, when are we audiences going to be able to tune in to what just might be the most important program in America? Here’s when season 20 of The Bachelorette is set to air.

When does The Bachelorette start?

Season 20 of The Bachelorette originally aired at 9pm ET, but has since gone back to its traditional timeslot at 8pm ET/7pm CT, beginning with the fifth episode on July 24. Indeed, the Jonas Brothers may be popular, but you simply can’t start a fight against Bachelorette faithfuls with disrupted schedules and expect to win.

Sequential episodes will also air at this time as the show progresses each Monday, which will take the cast everywhere from California to Fiji to the exotic, subtropical grounds of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Charity Lawson, our protagonist, previously participated in season 27 of The Bachelorette‘s sister show The Bachelor, where she wound up being the fourth-last contestant to be eliminated, dipping out on Week 8. The following week, during the “Women Tell All” episode, host Jesse Palmer revealed to Charity that she would be the bachelorette for season 20 of The Bachelorette.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say Charity’s missing out on Zach Shallcross will probably be worth being the star of her own season of The Bachelorette; at least, that’s what I would assume for anyone who participates in such shows.