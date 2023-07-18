Who is ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Tanner Courtad?

The Bachelorette is well into its 20th season, and people are fully decided on their favorite contestants.

A few clear frontrunners are at the top of many viewer’s lists, as they vie for Bachelorette Charity Lawson, but the competition remains fierce, with several weeks left to duke it out. Lawson’s final pick won’t emerge until mid-August, and people are finding plenty to entertain themselves in the meantime.

Like finding out everything they can about the remaining contestants. There are still quite a few men in the running, and a few — like Tanner Courtad — are leaving an impression on viewers. The 30-year-old charmer was largely relegated to the background in early episodes of the season, but he’s since stepped forward and, in the process, wormed his way into viewers’ hearts.

Who is Tanner Courtad?

Courtad recently emerged as a major contender for Lawson’s heart, and viewers couldn’t be more pleased. After starting the season slow, but gradually earning more and more screen time as episodes wore on, Courtad’s well-mannered, kind appeal is starting to reel people in — along with, hopefully, Lawson.

Courtad’s work as a mortgage lender and fitness instructor keep him plenty busy, but he seems to find plenty of time to enjoy his hobbies in his limited down time. He keeps fit — and I mean FIT — through his love for the gym and his work as an instructor, and I’m sure the hiking and outdoorsy adventures don’t hurt.

Courtad also maintains a close connection with his family, and the slew of dogs they make a habit of rescuing. Apparently they’ve saved more than five dozen over the years, a trend Courtad would love to maintain once he settles down with his one and only. This — paired with his kind personality and caring nature — seem to reinforce ABC’s assertion that he is “100% husband material.”

Viewers can catch fresh episodes of The Bachelorette season 20 as they air on ABC each Monday at 9pm ET.