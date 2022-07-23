Who is in the ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ voice cast and what is the release window on Disney Plus?

We have officially gotten some word on the new Spider-Man animated series, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The story for the series will see Peter Parker in his early days as the web-slinger, and it will take heavy inspiration from the early Spider-Man comic books.

A first look at what the series may look like was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con during the Marvel Studios panel on animation. The writer and executive producer of Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Jeff Trammel, showed early concept art for what the series is going to likely look like, and they shared a date for when the show will eventually release. So let’s take a look at everything we know about Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

When will Spider-Man: Freshman Year release?

It was announced during the animation panel that Spider-Man: Freshman Year will release on Disney Plus in 2024. Unfortunately, that is more of a wait than some fans may have been expecting, but the art shown at the panel should appease people’s curiosity for now.

The panel actually revealed quite a few of the characters who will be in the series, they are:

Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Harry Osborn

Norman Osborn

May Parker

Nico Minoru

Amadeus Cho

Bentley Whitman

Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange

Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus

Aleksei Sytsevich / Rhino

Mac Gargan / Scorpion

Alonzo ‘Lonnie’ Lincoln / Tombstone

Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon

James Sanders / Speed Demon

Anton Miguel Rodriquez / Tarantula

Milos Masaryk / Unicorn

First look at ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’, releasing in 2024 on Disney+ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/uSpENA4RyU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

The only major cast member to be confirmed for the series so far is Charlie Cox, who will be reprising his role as Daredevil, from Netflix’s Daredevil and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has also been reported that Tom Holland will not voice Peter Parker and reprise his MCU role for this project. The moderator for the Comic-Con panel, Paul F. Tompkins, will be voicing a character in the series, Bentley Whitman. At the time of writing, any other member of the cast has not been confirmed. A second season of the series has also been announced, titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.

Even though Disney has stated that the series will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — before the events of Captain America: Civil War — based on the lineup of villains announced, it seems unlikely that it would take place in the same universe. It would make more sense if this was a story from the multiverse; if Doctor Octopus is in this series, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would not be surprised at his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, official word on this has not yet been released.

That’s everything we know about the new Spider-Man series. With Charlie Cox coming back as Daredevil, let’s hope the rest of the cast is just as stellar.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to debut on Disney Plus in 2024.