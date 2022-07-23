Who is in the ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ voice cast and what is the release window on Disney Plus?
We have officially gotten some word on the new Spider-Man animated series, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The story for the series will see Peter Parker in his early days as the web-slinger, and it will take heavy inspiration from the early Spider-Man comic books.
A first look at what the series may look like was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con during the Marvel Studios panel on animation. The writer and executive producer of Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Jeff Trammel, showed early concept art for what the series is going to likely look like, and they shared a date for when the show will eventually release. So let’s take a look at everything we know about Spider-Man: Freshman Year.
When will Spider-Man: Freshman Year release?
It was announced during the animation panel that Spider-Man: Freshman Year will release on Disney Plus in 2024. Unfortunately, that is more of a wait than some fans may have been expecting, but the art shown at the panel should appease people’s curiosity for now.
The panel actually revealed quite a few of the characters who will be in the series, they are:
- Peter Parker / Spider-Man
- Harry Osborn
- Norman Osborn
- May Parker
- Nico Minoru
- Amadeus Cho
- Bentley Whitman
- Matt Murdock / Daredevil
- Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange
- Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus
- Aleksei Sytsevich / Rhino
- Mac Gargan / Scorpion
- Alonzo ‘Lonnie’ Lincoln / Tombstone
- Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon
- James Sanders / Speed Demon
- Anton Miguel Rodriquez / Tarantula
- Milos Masaryk / Unicorn
The only major cast member to be confirmed for the series so far is Charlie Cox, who will be reprising his role as Daredevil, from Netflix’s Daredevil and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has also been reported that Tom Holland will not voice Peter Parker and reprise his MCU role for this project. The moderator for the Comic-Con panel, Paul F. Tompkins, will be voicing a character in the series, Bentley Whitman. At the time of writing, any other member of the cast has not been confirmed. A second season of the series has also been announced, titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.
Even though Disney has stated that the series will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — before the events of Captain America: Civil War — based on the lineup of villains announced, it seems unlikely that it would take place in the same universe. It would make more sense if this was a story from the multiverse; if Doctor Octopus is in this series, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would not be surprised at his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, official word on this has not yet been released.
That’s everything we know about the new Spider-Man series. With Charlie Cox coming back as Daredevil, let’s hope the rest of the cast is just as stellar.
Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to debut on Disney Plus in 2024.