Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained

A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.

Fading out on the shocked expression of — well, we won’t give it away — the name Jeff Kay appeared on screen, below which were the dates 1965 – 2021. Understandably, fans were curious to know who Jeff Kay was, how he passed, and what he meant to the show. Here’s what you should know.

Who was Jeff Kay?

Jeff Kay was the assistant director and production manager of Cobra Kai. He was 56 years old at the time of his passing, which according to his IMDb page was the result of a heart attack on Oct. 17 2021.

Beyond Cobra Kai, Kay had a illustrious career in the TV industry, working on popular shows like American Housewife, Entourage, Rizzoli & Isles, and Numb3rs, to name just a few.

Following the news of his passing, Meg Donnelly from American Housewife took to Twitter to pay her respects, saying “Our beloved Jeff Kay, who is speaking in this video— was the 1 AD & part of our beautiful american housewife family… and has passed away suddenly… our family is mourning this huge loss. His bright energy was so contagious and never ever failed to make us all laugh.”

It’s true that TV shows and movies depend on actors and writers to be the face and backbone of their stories. But so many members of the crew, like Jeff Kay, are the lifeforce that keep the blood flowing and production moving along. Without them, projects would never come to fruition and it’s through their dedicated hard work that we get to enjoy the art they help create.

Kay’s passing may not be recent, but Donnelly’s tribute demonstrates the lifelong legacy he’s left behind. As they say, “Cobra Kai never dies.” Rest in peace, Jeff Kay.