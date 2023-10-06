Who is Jimmy Kimmel’s Aunt Chippy? ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestant’s age, birthday, and classic house paint prank, explained

Is it just me or did The Golden Bachelor get infinitely better with the addition of a single person? Of course, that’s not meant to take away from the excitement over the show. This Bachelor spin-off was already shaping up to be an interesting ride before its first season premiered, but there’s no denying that the surprise appearance of Jimmy Kimmel’s Aunt Chippy was the icing on the cake.

After almost all the single ladies had the chance to meet the first-ever Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, in came Concetta “Aunt Chippy” Potenza, a familiar face to anyone who watches Jimmy Kimmel Live!. As she promptly explained, she could let the opportunity to meet Turner pass her by, so she had her famous nephew pull a few strings. As one does.

Unfortunately, her stay in the competition was very short-lived, coming to a close at the end of episode 1, when Aunt Chippy had to be woken up to go home. She may have slept throughout the rose ceremony, but her presence in the show was nonetheless remarkable. In fact, now we’re all left to mourn what could’ve been if only Potenza had a chance to continue. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we were rooting for her.

Despite her little screen time, Aunt Chippy delighted viewers, making even those who didn’t know her wish to know more. She clearly stated that she’s related to Jimmy Kimmel, sure, but what else do we know about her?

Who is Concetta Potenza?

Sadly, there is not much information out there about Concetta Potenza, so what we do know about her comes from her appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, her profile on ABC’s website, and social media. Luckily for curious folks out there, that’s just enough to uncover some details about her.

Based on one of Kimmel’s posts on X (Twitter) in which he wished Aunt Chippy a happy birthday, we can conclude that she was born on Aug. 22, 1939. This means that currently, she is 84 years old, and with her appearance in The Golden Bachelor, she became the oldest suitress in Bachelor Nation history. Granted, she was there more for laughs than to actually compete, but this is still a noteworthy feat.

Born in New York, Potenza was married to Frank Potenza for 28 years, who also made guest appearances in his nephew’s late-night show over the years. Needless to say, viewers were very entertained by the two, especially since the former couple were at the forefront of some of the show’s most memorable moments. The classic house painting prank is one of them.

What is the house painting prank?

In case you don’t know or don’t remember, the house paint prank happened many years ago, when Kimmel teamed up with his cousin Sal to give Aunt Chippy’s home a fresh new look. The two hired a crew of people to do the job while she was out, and the result was hilarious. When Potenza got home, her house was in the process of being painted orange, and… well, let’s just say that she didn’t take it very well.

Poor Aunt Chippy. The things she has to deal with for the sake of comedy. At the end of the day, though, it’s hard not to find humor in her reactions. Good thing that she always forgives and forgets.

The Golden Bachelor season 1 will continue (sans Aunt Chippy) with new episodes coming to ABC and to streaming.