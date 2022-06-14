Who is Joseph Quinn? Here’s where you’ve seen Eddie Munson from ‘Stranger Things’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4.

Joseph Quinn has taken the internet by storm since his debut as Eddie Munson in season four of Stranger Things in late May, topping the IMDB Star Meter charts, trending on TikTok and Twitter, and even garnering a shoutout from Doja Cat.

joseph quinn fine as shit — vibegina (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

His introduction as Munson, a lovable metalhead/Dungeon Master, in the first episode of the latest season is one of the most memorable in the show’s history, and fans are already mourning the relationship that could have been between Munson and doomed cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham, played by Grace Van Dien.

While Stranger Things introduced Joe Quinn to a much wider audience, he’s been acting steadily for several years, already having performed alongside acting legends like Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman.

What has he appeared in prior to Stranger Things?

Prior to Stranger Things 4, the majority of Quinn’s roles were on UK productions, as that’s where he’s from. In 2015, following his graduation from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, he appeared as Arthur Havisham, the brother of Miss Havisham from Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, in Dickensian. In 2017, he had a small role as Koner on Game of Thrones, appearing in season seven, episode four, “The Spoils of War”, as one of the guards who wouldn’t let Arya enter Winterfell. Oops.

Also in 2017 was a run as Luke in Mosquitoes, a play by Lucy Kirkwood, which saw him appearing on stage opposite Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams, as well as his appearance as Leonard Bast in Howard’s End, an adaptation of the E.M. Forster novel. In 2018, he appeared in the J.J. Abrams-produced WWII film Overlord, directed by Julius Avery, and a BBC adaptation of Les Misérables as the charming-yet-fierce leader of the Les Amis de l’ABC, Enjolras.

More recently, he appeared alongside Helen Mirren in the Catherine the Great miniseries, playing Prince Paul to her Catherine. He also had a leading role in the 2019 film Make Up, directed by Claire Oakley and set in a remote holiday park in Cornwall. In addition, he appeared as Billy Knight in four episodes of C.B. Strike, a series based on the books written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

According to his IMDB page, he has one movie in the pipeline, Hoard, directed by Luna Carmoon; it’s currently in post-production. Undoubtedly he’s about to get significantly busier following his introduction to a much wider audience thanks to Stranger Things 4.

If working through Joe’s filmography isn’t enough for you, why not spend 90 minutes watching him, as well as Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson, and Finn Wolfhard try to figure out how to play Dungeons & Dragons? Spoiler alert: they aren’t nearly as savvy as their fictional counterparts, but it’s still an incredibly entertaining watch.