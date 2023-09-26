With just one season under her belt, who is this 'Dancing with the Stars' pro?

When the list of professional dancers for the forthcoming season of Dancing with the Stars was revealed, you may or may not have recognized the name Koine “Koko” Iwasaki.

Koko has only competed on one season of Dancing with the Stars in the past (season 31), so if you skipped out on this past season, she may be an unfamiliar face. If you are unsure who exactly Koko is, have no fear — fortunately, we got you covered!

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the professional dancer prior to the season 32 premiere of Dancing with the Stars tonight (September 26), including her dance history, her personal life, and who she will be competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy with this fall.

Who is Koko Iwasaki from Dancing with the Stars?

Koine “Koko” Iwasaki was born in Kanagawa, Japan, however, she moved to the United States at the age of two and was raised in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Now, the 26-year-old lives in Los Angeles, California pursuing her career as a professional dancer, most notably on Dancing with the Stars.

Koko began practicing all different styles of dance when she was just three years old. Beginning her professional dance career at the age of 16, she has worked with chart-topping artists like Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Jason Derulo, Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Camila Cabello, Maluma, and more throughout her career.

In addition to this, Koko was the runner-up on season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance, performed at the GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, The Ellen Show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more — is there anything she can’t do?

As for her personal life, Koko enjoys taking photos on film, being a plant mom, cooking, running, traveling, and more, and she recently got engaged to a fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum named Chris “Kiki” Nyemchek.

After placing in the top four of So You Think You Can Dance, Koko took to Instagram to share her new relationship with the public. “I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special. My love… We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it. You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day,” she captioned an Instagram post back in April of 2018.

In November of 2022, the couple took it to the next level. “11/26/22 — Easy ask, easy yes. 🤍 Special thanks to @dizzyd718 @ace.thor @valerierockey @loganpatterson__ for capturing this moment and being the best. We love you,” she wrote in a tear-jerking Instagram post.

Koko and Kiki — how cute is that?

Who is Koko Iwasaki partnered with for Dancing with the Stars season 32?

With her dance experience and personal life aside, Koine “Koko” Iwasaki is about to embark on her second season of Dancing with the Stars, alongside the one and only Matt Walsh.

Last season, Koko was partnered with Vinny Guadagnino, one of the most notable personalities on Jersey Shore and numerous other MTV shows. While the duo always kept Dancing with the Stars viewers laughing, Vinny’s moves were mediocre at best, causing them to be eliminated at the final seven (much further than dance connoisseurs think they deserved) — hopefully Koko will have better luck with her new partner!

Matt Walsh has starred in in Veep, Unplugging, Ghosts, Flamin’ Hot and more in the past, and he is also as funny as can be. The 58-year-old is one of the founders of a sketch/improv theater group called Upright Citizens Brigade, as well as the co-host of a comedy podcast titled Second in Command.

Did we mention that he has two Emmy Awards, along with numerous other accolades? Based on their respective social media profiles, it looks like Koko and Matt have been practicing up a storm. Tonight, we will see if all of these rehearsals will be put to good use, and if Matt has a chance at adding the coveted Mirrorball Trophy to his collection.

Dancing With the Stars returns to our screens with a highly-anticipated premiere episode tonight at 8pm ET/PT, with brand new episodes to follow weekly on ABC or Disney Plus — with such a star-studded cast, it is sure to be a season to remember!