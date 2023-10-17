Who is Kylee Russell from ‘Bachelor In Paradise?’

If there is one thing to know about Kylee Russell from Bachelor In Paradise, she has been making waves since she stepped foot onto the beach — she is truly a hot commodity amongst the men of Bachelor Nation!

While she was eliminated in week five on Zach Shallcross‘ season of The Bachelor, the 26-year-old embarked on a second chance to find love during season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise, hoping to see Aven Jones from Rachel Recchia‘s season of The Bachelorette upon her arrival — after all, he did send her a fire emoji on Instagram before heading to Mexico…

When Aven was nowhere to be seen, Kylee began to form a connection with Will Urena from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Earning herself the first date card of the season, the North Carolina native asked Will to join her on a one-on-one excursion, enjoying a night under the stars with one another — how romantic is that?

Things took a turn when Aven stepped foot on the beach the next morning, bringing his own date card with him. Due to some flirtatiousness that occurred via social media prior to the show, Aven had his sights set on Kylee as soon as he arrived, bringing her on the date (and simultaneously shattering Will’s heart).

Discovering that her connection with Aven was stronger than her connection with Will after spending time with each of them individually, Kylee ended things with the latter, resulting in loads and loads of tears.

The nurse has moved past the drama surrounding the oh-so complicated love triangle, and now things seem to be smooth sailing between Kylee and Aven. Could there be wedding bells in the future?

While we will just have to wait and see how the rest of their relationship unfolds, fans of The Bachelor franchise have many questions about who Kylee Russell is beyond the beach.

Photo via ABC/Craig Sjodin

As far as the basics go, Kylee is 26 years old, currently working as a nurse in the Mother-Baby Postpartum unit at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. She graduated from nursing school in December of 2021, announcing the news to her 40k followers on Instagram.

While her life seems to be relatively normal, Kylee is so much more than meets the eye, serving as a member of the Charlotte Hornets dance team for nearly three years, serving as a contestant of the Miss North Carolina USA pageant, and more — is there anything she can’t do?

Her official bio for The Bachelor sums it up the best:

“Kylee may best be known as an NBA dancer, but this girl has way more going on than just her killer dance moves and beautiful smile! Outside of her love of dancing, Kylee is a registered nurse who works in a postpartum unit. She is passionate about helping new mothers and can’t wait to have a baby of her own ASAP. She may only be 25, but Kylee is ready for the soccer mom life, so hopefully Zach is on the same page! Kylee admits that she falls in love hard and fast, so time will tell if this hopeless romantic will be able to find her soulmate in Zach.”

While Zach did not end up being her soulmate (he and Kaity Biggar are seriously as cute as can be), Aven could end up being Kylee’s perfect match — only time will tell…

To watch their relationship continue to blossom, tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.