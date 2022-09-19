Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode five

As House of the Dragon continues there is plenty of new additions being made to its cast of characters and one of the more unique names to show up in recent episodes is Larys Strong (Matthew Needham.)

With each episode it appears that the Strong family is getting further involved in the House of the Dragon story, but for those who aren’t familiar with George R.R. Martin’s source material, you might be wondering who exactly Larys is.

While we won’t go into book spoilers, make sure you have seen up to episode five of House of the Dragon before continuing on.

Who is Larys Strong in House of the Dragon?

Image via HBO

Larys Stong is a key character in the House of the Dragon series who shows up for the first time during episode three.

The son of the King’s hand Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), we see he is born with an abnormality giving him the moniker of the “Clubfoot” because of his physical condition. Unlike his brother Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Larys isn’t capable of hunting or fighting alongside soldiers, but he is extremely attentive and uses his mind as a weapon, spreading rumors, and other manipulation tactics.

So far in House of the Dragon, we haven’t seen much of Larys’ scheming outside of episode five where he revealed to Queen Alicent (Olivia Cook) news about Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) drinking the potion crafted by the grand maester. In the book Fire and Blood, which the show is based on, things evolve much further.

Without giving away any book spoilers, Larys is set to be a key player going forward in the House of the Dragon and despite his appearance, he isn’t someone to be taken lightly.