Who is ‘Love Island: All Stars’ alum Georgia Steel dating following her not-so shocking split from Toby Aromolaran?

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran had a rather rocky journey on Love Island: All Stars, ultimately deciding to rekindle their romance — which received a head start during their shared stint on Love Island Games — after exploring their connections with other islanders (respectively), such as Tom Clare, Callum Jones, Arabella Chi, and more.

Going about things in a rather sneaky way, ultimately hurting those they cared about along the way — as well as receiving backlash from fans of the Love Island franchise — Georgia and Toby decided that the only thing that mattered was their love for one another, ignoring the haters and coasting their way to the Love Island: All Stars finale together. Despite placing fourth, it looks like Georgia and Toby decided to continue their relationship with one another outside of the stunning South African villa, but was it all worth it in the long haul?

Signs point to no, as the pair seemingly split up just a few weeks after the show, with Georgia taking to her Instagram story to spill the tea:

“After seeing the reports regarding my relationship with Toby I feel it’s only right for me to be transparent and truthful with you all. It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I’m still trying to process it and come to terms with it all. They say some people are in your life for a lifetime and some just for a chapter.”

Toby has yet to comment on the situation, but it looks like both Love Island: All Stars alums are living their best lives nonetheless, traveling all across Europe and hitting the town seemingly every evening based on some snaps shared to social media. On April 2, Georgia teased to her 1.8M followers that she might not be doing these things alone after all, sharing a mysterious photo on her Instagram story that fans of the Love Island franchise think is a soft launch.

Who is Georgia soft launching via social media, and is he also a former Love Island contestant? Keep scrolling for everything we know so far about her brand new boo…

Who is Georgia Steel dating?

Sharing a snap on her Instagram story that featured two beautiful bouquets of red roses, Georgia wrote the words “X2” alongside an emoji that symbolizes tears of joy. While this gift came from seemingly a significant other, the 26-year-old failed to tag anyone in the post, leaving fans of the Love Island franchise with just one question: Who is this mystery man?

While it is unclear right now, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with Georgia on social media for any further updates regarding her relationship status, as well as update this article accordingly when (or if) his identity is finally revealed.

Nonetheless, United States residents can relive Georgia and Toby’s short-lived relationship by streaming the entirety of Love Island: All Stars, as well as Love Island Games, both available via Peacock as we speak.