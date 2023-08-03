Who is Meow Meow from ‘Big Brother’ and what seasons did he appear on?

It’s Big Brother season once more, and oh, how we missed it. Season 25 has just started airing, with a promising, brand-new array of contestants ready to do whatever it takes to come out the winner.

In the very first episode, loyal viewers were graced with a blast from the past, as former players Frankie Grande, Danielle Reyes, and Britney Haynes returned to the small screen for a silly sequence of them “breaking into” the Big Brother house. During that same sequence, though, someone else got a mention; someone who was only referred to as “Meow Meow.”

Naturally, it’s easy for long-time fans of the show to identify former players when they see them on screen, but when a person is only mentioned by a moniker, it’s much harder to recall — especially in the case of a show that has been going on for so long. This, of course, means that viewers were left wondering who Meow Meow is, and where they’ve seen that person before.

Who is The Meow Meow from Big Brother?

“The Meow Meow” is the moniker of former two-time Big Brother houseguest Enzo Palumbo. Does this name ring a bell? Well, it should, considering that Palumbo quickly became one of the most memorable contestants in the show. This is partly due to the moniker he chose, of course, but also to his sense of humor, which captured the attention of viewers and got many of them to root for him.

If reality shows like The Challenge: USA are also up your alley, you may remember him from season one of the series, where Palumbo competed alongside other former Big Brother houseguests. Unfortunately, Palumbo quit the competition toward the end and placed fourth out of all the men.

What Big Brother seasons did Enzo Palumbo appear on?

Enzo Palumbo first appeared in season 12 of Big Brother. In that season, Palumbo also formed an iconic alliance — The Brigade — that drove him to third place, something that inspired the contestant to try his luck on the show again, years later.

The contestant also made appearances in seasons 14 and 20 of the reality show, but not to be part of the competition. The next (and, so far, last) time we saw Palumbo as a houseguest was in season 22 — also known as Big Brother: All-Stars — where he lost the big prize to Cody Calafiore, ending up in second place.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm. If Palumbo ever decides to try again, that is.