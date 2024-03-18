Who is Miss Cleocatra on ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11?

If there is one thing to know about Miss Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11, her vocals are true purr-fection!

Performing a stunning rendition of “Stormy Weather,” a classic made famous by such divas as Billie Holiday and Etta James, Miss Cleocatra took the Masked Singer stage wearing “a headpiece, a ruff around her neck, a golden body suit, a dangling bronze cape, and jade loincloths,” blowing away both the panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora — as well as viewers.

While the panelists guessed that stars like Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, or Taraji P. Henson were behind the mask, who is really dressed as Miss Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11? TikToker and Masked Singer sleuther @carpoolkyleoke broke down all of the clues shown on the beloved competition series and made his best guess, and his argument is rather convincing. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Kicking things off, he explained some of the most notable clues to his nearly 17k followers:

“To start off these clues, we saw this hourglass, and I think that’s just pointing to this being an older person. She talks about her life in Technicolor, which could be a nod to her role on In Living Color, then she claimed to be a national treasure, and that is something TVGuide.com has said about this actress. Cleocatra also talked about getting a diagnosis — that her days were horribly split, and that she would go from glorious rainbows to black and white — and this actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1990.”

He continued to pinpoint the meaning behind some of Miss Cleocatra’s clues, such as a tiara that is a nod to her role in Princess and the Frog, a Bel-Air sign that is a nod to her role in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and her mention of being on an Emmy Award-winning show, which in this case is Black-ish.

Complete with her signature leg kick in the beginning of her phenomenal performance, all signs point to Miss Cleocatra being Jennifer Lewis, with @carpoolkyleoke detailing “a few last clues to seal the deal.”

“This vacay luggage tag is pointing to her role in the movie Baggage Claim. The raven clue could be a hint about her appearing on an episode of That’s So Raven… And finally, I’m not 100 percent sure what this Triforce means here, but I’m wondering if it has something to do with the fact that she voiced a character on Cars, and that’s a movie trilogy.”

While it is assumed that Miss Cleocatra is Jennifer Lewis, we will not know for sure until she is unmasked on our television screens…

To make sure you do not miss Miss Cleocatra’s unmasking, catch brand new episodes of The Masked Singer season 11 every Wednesday evening at 8pm ET/PT on FOX. With impressive vocalists like The Goldfish, The Gumball, The Ugly Sweater, and more still in the competition, we cannot wait to see who will be crowned the champion in the end!