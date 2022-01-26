Who is Nick Cannon married to?

The latest news about Nick Cannon unfortunately surrounds the death of his youngest child. Cannon’s son Zen passed away from brain cancer at only five months old. The brain tumor that took Zen’s life was diagnosed in mid 2021. A lot of fans are curious about Cannon’s relationship status with Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott. Are the two married, or is he seeing other people?

As it turns out, Cannon and Scott have yet to tie the knot. Cannon remains unmarried, but does have an interesting history with relationships, including one failed marriage. Here’s what you need to know.

Alyssa Scott

Cannon’s most recent romantic relationship was with Alyssa Scott, Zen’s mother. The tragedy the couple is facing is understandably heartbreaking, prompting fans to wonder if it’s come between the duo. There don’t appear to be any clear updates about their relationship status of late, which makes sense considering the only thing they’ve publicly discussed recently regards the devastating loss of their son.

Abby De La Rosa

In 2021, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixoldydian and Zillion Heir into the world. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she spoke highly of Cannon, writing “This isn’t a BS love story, it’s a real story. His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner in this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of labels and ownership.” Her kind words have since been completely wiped from Instagram, but precious photos of their little family remain.

Lanisha Cole

In 2017, Cannon and Lanisha Cole linked up for the first time. After a short stint, the duo took some time apart before deciding to take the plunge again in 2020. Their reconciliation didn’t last long before they again decided to part ways in 2021. Cannon and Cole don’t share any children with each other and were never married.

Jessica White

From 2015 to 2020, Cannon maintained an on-again-off-again relationship with model Jessica White. She implied that their relationship wasn’t built to last after she discovered he wasn’t entirely truthful about a child he was expecting with another woman, Brittany Bell. White explained that she found out that Bell and Cannon had a baby on the way at the same time as the rest of the world and only learned the news thanks to Instagram. This might be why the relationship fell apart.

Brittany Bell

Cannon’s relationship with Brittany Bell has been ongoing since 2014. She was the first woman he dated publicly following his split from Mariah Carey. In 2017, Cannon and Bell welcomed their son Golden into the world and in 2020 they welcomed a second child, daughter Powerful Queen. Even though their romantic relationship hasn’t worked out, they were able to get two precious children out of their complicated situation.

Mariah Carey

Cannon’s only marriage remains the one he shared with Mariah Carrey between 2008 and 2016. The couple made it official with a 2008 wedding and welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, a few years later in 2011. In 2014, they briefly broke up before realizing that they wanted to fight for their marriage. They attempted reconciliation but it wasn’t effective in the long term. The couple ultimately filed for divorce in 2016. To this day, Carey and Cannon remain on excellent terms as a former couple and as co-parents of their twins. Cannon often speaks highly of Carey in interviews, paying her compliments and sending her respectful love.

Selita Banks

Before he married Carey, Cannon enjoyed a short-lived engagement with Selita Banks. The couple was briefly engaged in 2007 but called it quits after only five months. They never made it down the aisle, and their relationship continues to be considered one of Cannon’s most short-lived romances.

Kim Kardashian

In 2006, Cannon shared a brief romantic link to Kim Kardashian. Their relationship occurred following the conclusion of Kardashian’s relationship with Ray J. The duo met for the first time on the set of Moesha while Kim was working as a stylist, before they parted ways. Kardashian has since moved on, enjoying relationships with a handful of other interesting suitors including Reggie Bush and Kanye West.

Christina Milian

Cannon’s relationship with Christina Milian lasted from 2003 to 2005. They met on the set of the movie Love Don’t Cost a Thing and, for a while, appeared to be a dream Hollywood couple until rumors of Cannon’s cheating surfaced. Milian revealed that she discovered messages proving his unfaithfulness while she was stuck in Romania and eventually gathered enough information to confront him about it. At that point, their relationship was pretty much over. After the fact, Cannon denied that he was ever in a relationship with her in the first place despite their very public involvement over two years.

Will Nick Cannon ever get married again?

via Getty Images

As of now, only one woman has ever managed to lock Nick Cannon down, and that’s Mariah Carey. All the other women he’s been involved with over the years haven’t managed to make it down the aisle. It makes fans question whether or not Cannon ever plans to get married again.

According to Cannon, having lots of kids is his main focus in life. During a Power 106 interview, Cannon said “I’m having these kids on purpose. I didn’t have no accident. [There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant but I didn’t. You only live once.”

Knowing his true intentions, it’s clear that he’s more keen on the idea of fatherhood these days than marriage. In fact, more nuptials are clearly far from the top of his list of priorities.