Who Is Sam M in ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21?

The 21st season of The Bachelorette just kicked off with Jenn Tran as its leading lady. The Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Tran in season 28 of The Bachelor where she made it to the top six. Now, she has started off her season with a bang, becoming the first Asian-American Bachelorette, and already making connections with the swoon-worthy contestants. There’s 25 contestants vying for Jenn Tran’s hand, and the dreamy Sam McKinney seems to be rising through the fan-favorite ranks straight out of the gate.

Recommended Videos

Who is Sam McKinney?

Sam McKinney, or Sam M, is one of the 25 contestants of this season of The Bachelorette, and as of last night, was the recipient of the first impression rose. McKinney was born on Jan. 14, 1997, and is 27 years old, making him just one year older than Tran. He is from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to his ABC bio, McKinney is a total softie despite his bad-boy look. He was homeschooled as a child, and attended Socastee High School where he played football and baseball, and wrestled. He graduated from Wofford College and works as a contractor in his hometown of Myrtle Beach.

Sam M.’s personality and interests

His ABC bio also states that McKinney is a fan of golfing, as well as watching the show Sons of Anarchy. He is also very passionate about motorcycles, as is evident from his Instagram account where he has shared his journey of remodeling a vintage bike. His Instagram profile also hints that he is an animal lover, with a particular love for dogs. He also shares pictures of his work as a contractor, renovating homes.

McKinney revealed in his introduction reel that he was in a motorcycle accident, which prompted him to take life head-on and be more daring. This sense of adventure and bold approach to life will evidently likely be very attractive to Tran, who has stated that she loves to have fun. His dream is to “find a girl that I can raise a family with,” and Tran already relates to his intentionality and vulnerability, as seen in the season 21 premiere.

Additionally, during the premiere, McKinney also shared that he experienced the biggest heartbreak of his life when his ex-fiancée cheated on him, which is why cheating is his number one deal breaker in a relationship. Despite his past, McKinney is ready to try for love again, and Tran seemed to sense his sincerity, citing an “undeniable connection” between the two as her reason for giving him her first impression rose.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy