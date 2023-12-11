Who is the host for the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

Premiering sometime in January of 2024, Love Island: All Stars is just weeks away, bringing together fan-favorite islanders to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time) on the beloved competition series.

While nothing has been revealed by the franchise, the rumored cast for the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars consists of the following islanders, according to sources like Cosmopolitan, The Standard, Goss.ie, and more. With ex-lovers (as well as ex-friends) flooding the list, Love Island: All Stars is sure to be jam-packed with drama!

Chloe Burrows — Love Island season 7

Faye Winter — Love Island season 7

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Joe Garratt — Love Island season 5

Kaz Crossley — Love Island season 4

Kem Cetinay — Love Island season 3

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Megan Barton-Hanson — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Michael Griffiths — Love Island season 7

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Ovie Soko — Love Island season 5

Paige Thorne — Love Island season 8

Samira Mighty — Love Island season 4

Theo Campbell — Love Island season 3

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

With the rumored cast aside, the creative director of the Love Island franchise, Mike Spencer, dove into the details of the spin-off series in a statement, ultimately revealing, “It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

While the cast is yet to be confirmed, the host has already been revealed in a teaser posted to the official Love Island Instagram account on December 9. Keep scrolling to find out who the leading lady is…

In said teaser, a woman appears as a silhouette and is dressed in a gown as she struts away from the camera. The video ends with a red curtain falling as the Love Island theme plays and the Love Island: All Stars logo is revealed, announcing that the spin-off series will begin in January of 2024.

After a great deal of internet sleuthing, it has been determined that the woman in the teaser is the one and only Maya Jama, who had her most recent gig within the Love Island franchise as the host of the inaugural season of Love Island Games this fall.

With Jama making her return, Love Island: All Stars is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!