Who is the MCU’s Wonder Man? Where you’ve seen Yahya Abdul-Mateen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been tapped to play Wonder Man in the upcoming Disney Plus series of the same name. If neither of those monikers ring a bell, their related media certainly will. Here’s how Abdul-Mateen and Wonder Man tie into the great comic book hero universe.

Meet Marvel’s Wonder Man

Image via Marvel Comics

For those unfamiliar with secondary comic book characters, Wonder Man (AKA Simon Williams) is a Marvel Comics superhuman who debuted in 1964. Possessing a range of ion-enhanced physical and psychic powers, he has been both an Avenger and the Avengers’ nemesis. Wonder Man will likely be a hero in his eponymous MCU series, which is being developed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and is set to feature Ben Kingsley as familiar MCU foe-turned-friend Trevor Slattery. A release date is not known.

Abdul-Mateen’s previous superhero roles

Image via Warner Bros.

Thirty-six-year-old Abdul-Mateen is already a DC darling. He has played two different DC characters in three screen adaptations: Black Manta in the film Aquaman and its upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Doctor Manhattan in the HBO miniseries Watchmen. When Wonder Man debuts, Abdul-Mateen will be one of the few DC/Marvel crossover actors.

Outside of the superhero genre, Abdul-Mateen has appeared as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Candyman in Candyman, and a VR fighter/fucker in the “Striking Vipers” episode of Black Mirror.