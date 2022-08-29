Who is the real ‘She-Hulk’ according to Jameela Jamil? (Hint: It’s a body part, and not Jennifer Walters’)

In a stitch-splitting interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actress and comedian Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania on Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, surprised everyone when she revealed the true identity of the green 6-foot-7 superpowered She-Hulk. Lo and behold, it’s not Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany).

In conversation with guest host Nikki Glaser, Jamil offered viewers a sneak peek into the not-so-glamorous life of preparing to play a superhero. For Jamil, that meant physically training and eating a ton more food that she was used to. Consequently, that also meant cutting the cheese.

Flatulence aside, Jamil’s role as Titania, She-Hulk’s arch-nemesis, required Jamil to perform a variety of her own stunts. One such stunt being the kung fu-like kick she launches at Jennifer Walters in the show’s first episode. But for the sake of diversity, Jamil told Glaser that she’d asked Marvel if instead of punching her in the stomach, Walters could, well, sock Titania a little more down south.

As Jamil explained, “we have seen so many men kicked in the balls on television for such a long time. And we’ve never seen a woman just socked right in the ‘vagine’. I believe in equality,” she said.

Upon showing the clip of what such a stunt would look like, which you can see above, Glaser asked Jamil if her nether regions suffered CTE. CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy and is typically caused by repetitive blows to the head. Or in this case, the “vagine.”

“Oh no she’s fine, she’s fine,” Jamil assured Glaser, eliciting laughs from the audience. “She’s strong. She’s the real She-Hulk.”

There you have it, folks. In case there were any hesitations about who the real She-Hulk was, Jamil officially set the record straight. One could say she even cleared the air. (Get it? Flatulence?)

Anyway, Titania will return for more of her antics when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.