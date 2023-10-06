Who is TVA agent Casey in ‘Loki’ season 2?

Now that Loki season 2 has premiered, it’s rattling the dust out of a lot of viewers’ minds with the reintroduction of a number of characters from the first season that you may not remember. Case in point: one of the first characters Tom Hiddelston’s Loki runs into in the show is a Time Variance Authority agent named Casey. Through the course of Loki and Casey’s dialogue, it’s obvious they have a history.

At the finale of the first season of Loki, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie — a female variant of Loki — killed Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains at the End of Time. This apparently was the catalyst of Loki’s season 2 woes as something in the universe appears reset while the trickster god is subjected to a phenomenon called Time Slipping. A consequence of this is that Loki often finds himself in an alternative version of the TVA where no one seems to know who he is.

This is exactly what happens in Loki season 2 episode 1 as he finds himself face to face with Casey after accidentally crashing into his office window from a floating car he escaped on. Loki acknowledges Casey as his friend but the individual does seem to know who he is. Then suddenly, Loki slips into another dimension where Casey does know him. So who was Casey to Loki in season 1 and who is the actor that plays him?

Who is the actor who plays Casey in Loki?

Loki’s time is now. ⏰



Episode 1 of Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8JxY86yPRv — Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 6, 2023

Eugene Cordero is the actor who plays TVA agent Casey in Loki, who not only appeared in the debut episode of season 2 but season 1 as well. Cordero had a very small role in that first season, playing a desk clerk at the TVA for the first episode and who appears indifferent to Loki’s threats, mostly due to not knowing what a fish is. Loki was trying to steal the Tesseract from Casey only to find out later the super-powered MacGuffin was useless in the TVA.

Though it’s clear Casey and Loki have had their differences, it’s obvious from Loki’s friendly tone with him in season 2 that they must’ve become good work buddies at some point in the past. The producers of Loki evidently took a shine to Casey, and Cordero for that matter, since the character and accompanying actor once inserted for comic relief has been promoted to a larger role in season 2, as we previously reported.

Even though Casey only had a brief scene in Loki season 2’s first episode, we have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of him as the series progresses. The next episode of Loki airs Thursday Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes debuting each week now through the season finale on Nov. 9.