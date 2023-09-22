Who is Winston’s brother in ‘The Continental?’

The pertinent question on everyone’s minds as they turn on episode one of The Continental: From the World of John Wick is why should they care? With no appearance of Keanu Reeves, is there a reason for viewers to spend three movie lengths worth of their time? That question is quickly answered with the introduction of Frankie Scott (Ben Robson).

Almost immediately, it’s evident that this is a John Wick show. Frankie even looks like John Wick. After a quick interlude in the hallway, Frankie wastes no time stealing a coin press and then fighting his way through a stairwell and flinging himself through a window. Yes, this is a John Wick show. And then we learn this is Winston’s (Colin Woodell) brother. Though Winston is arguably the protagonist of the three-part series, the heart of the show is Frankie. Just like John is a hero — kind of — that you are rooting for, so is Frankie. He has a heart of gold, and you can understand why he goes on a tear.

Frankie and Winston have been through it

Photo via Lionsgate Television

To understand Frankie, you have to understand his background. After living on the street with his younger brother, Winston, the two become indebted to The Continental manager, Cormanc (Mel Gibson). Not someone you want to be indebted to, Frankie ensured that Winston could go off and live a more charmed life while Frankie would be the hired help. He became Cormac’s goon and, in turn, became an emotional wound. He turned to drugs, enlisted in Vietnam, and found all the wrong people. It was only then that he fell for Yen (Nhung Kate) and wanted a way out.

He was like John in that way. After years of being involved in a criminal life, he found love and wanted freedom from the lifestyle. But of course, The High Table doesn’t let you go so easily. His freedom would come at a cost, and Frankie would have to fight his way out. Literally. Frankie regrettably doesn’t last as long as John, but he goes down swinging. And like John, he does his best to provide for the people he cares about. His ultimate death at the end of episode one is in service of the people he loves because he knows that The High Table will never stop coming for his family as long as he’s alive. Of course, where he gets his heart of gold is an inherited trait. Winston doesn’t go down without a fight either, which is probably the reason he likes John so much in later life.