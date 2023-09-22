What happens to ‘The Continental’s key character in the very first episode?

Warning: The article contains spoilers for The Continental.

With only a few cast members of The Continental set to show up again in the prolific John Wick series, it is a sad fact that not many of them are long for this world. This three-part miniseries takes place in John Wick’s world after all, and some bodies are bound to drop. But it was a shock to see young Winston Scott’s (Colin Woodell) own brother knocked off so early when he was the one to kick off the events in the first place.

Frankie Scott (Ben Robson) works in some capacity for unhinged hotel manager Cormac (Mel Gibson), until one day he steals his boss’ coin press. The very press needed to keep the assassin industry running in the brutal world of the 1970’s. Frankie’s hope is to get out of the business with his new wife, Yen (Nhung Kate), and that is the way to do it. What he doesn’t count on is the repercussions his actions have and how everyone in his life gets pulled into the mess he makes.

Frankie protects those he loves

Photo via Lionsgate Television

The irony of Frankie is that as much as he wants to get out of the dangerous life he leads and start fresh, all he does is make things worse. When he steals the coin press, he starts a storm that not only causes The High Table to kidnap his brother from London, but also pulls in his friends Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour) and Lou (Jessica Allain) into his problems. Winston and Frankie’s friends all have to band together to get him out of whatever mess he’s in. This, of course, means fighting off the most dangerous man in New York, something that Winston literally left the country to avoid doing. Meanwhile, Cormac enlists the creepiest assassin twins ever, Hansel (Mark Musashi) and Gretal (Marina Mazepa), to get the press back.

Throughout the episode, there are many scuffles and impressive combat situations that could only occur in a John Wick series. Unfortunately, it all comes to a head when they attempt to escape in a helicopter. The twins fire upon Yen, Winston, and Frankie as they fly away with the coin press, but the latter understands that as long as he is there, the people he loves will never be safe. Frankie jumps out of the helicopter with the box in hand. Without hesitation, Gretal shoots Frankie in the head as the helicopter continues to fly away.

The death of Winston’s brother is a big setup for the rest of the episodes. Like any motivator for a John Wick show, Winston needed a reason for revenge. Before he had no reason to go and attack The Continental. But now more than ever, he and Yen are united for their need for: “Guns. Lots of guns.”