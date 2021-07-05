Who Narrates The Sons of Sam?

Earlier this year, Netflix dropped its four-part docuseries on notorious serial killer David Berkowitz, aka The Son of Sam. The show was met with immediate praise from crime buffs around the globe and was quickly propelled to the top of the streaming service.

Inspiring the show’s name, The Sons of Sam showcases one obsessed author, Maury Terry, and his quest to uncover the truth about whether Berkowitz performed these gruesome acts alone — or if he was accompanied by others.

While the crimes took place in the mid-to-late 1970s, the production behind this Netflix special is exceptional, with both original footage, current interviews, and high-quality voiceover narration. While the show is told from the perspective of Terry, he actually passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Since he passed before the production of the show began, one Hollywood star was tasked with portraying his voice on screen.

Who is the narrator in Netflix’s The Sons of Sam?

The man behind the voice is no other than veteran actor (and recent star of Volkswagon commercials) Paul Giamatti. Born in Connecticut, Giamatti has been in plenty of productions both in minor and starring roles over the past two decades. Among his filmography are plenty of different styles of film, including comedy hits like Big Fat Liar, Man on the Moon, and The Hangover Part II.

The actor has also been in plenty of more serious productions, of course, including Sideways, Straight Out of Compton, 12 Years a Slave, and Cinderella Man under his belt. One of Giamatti’s most recent endeavors was starring in the drama series Billions as US Attorney Chuck Rhoades.