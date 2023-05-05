Who owns the real-life Yellowstone Ranch? Answered

News that Kevin Costner, a vital staple of the Yellowstone world, will not return following season five has the fandom in an uproar.

The shocking news has Yellowstone back in conversations, as fans wonder after the future of the franchise. Costner plays lead character John Dutton III in the main Yellowstone series, and his loss could spell bad news for the neo-Western drama’s collection of releases. There are plenty of other wonderful characters that make the show what it is, but its hard to deny that Costner’s John Dutton is a lynchpin. A completely necessary one, it seems, following further reports that Yellowstone will conclude following its current season, and in tandem with Costner’s exit. The first part of the show’s final season already aired, in early 2023, and its second half is expected to drop later this year.

With news that Yellowstone is headed toward its finale fresh in fans’ minds, longtime viewers of the series are seeking comfort in its various spin-off shows. Some are even seeking out some Yellowstone-themed solace in the real world, via the ranch the series is filmed on. The real-life version of Yellowstone ranch exists out there, and yes — it allows visitors.

Who owns the real Yellowstone Ranch, and can you stay there?

Image via Chief Joseph Ranch website

Yellowstone is largely filmed in Montana, at the gorgeous real-life Chief Joseph Ranch. While some of the scenery displayed across Yellowstone‘s five season might appear to be fabricated, almost all of it is the genuine product.

The ranch is located in Darby, Montana, within around 65 miles of Missoula. The family that owns the ranch lives there when Yellowstone isn’t filming, but they also rent it out to interested travelers (and, more importantly, Yellowstone fans). For a short window each year, guests can rent out one of two cabins on Chief Joseph Ranch. Spots on the waitlist go quickly, considering renting is only available between June and August, so eager Yellowstone viewers might have a wait ahead of them before they get to walk Yellowstone Ranch for themselves.

Those who do manage to secure a position will need to commit to a three-night stay (but will get a discount if they stay for five nights or longer), and can choose between the Fisherman Cabin, which fans will recognize as Lee Dutton’s cabin, and the Ben Cook Cabin, recognizable as Rip’s cabin. A vacation in the Fisherman Cabin will run guests $1200 per night for up to four visitors, with an additional $50 added per additional guest, with a maximum of eight guests total, according to the official site for Chief Joseph Ranch.

The Ben Cook Cabin offers similar (but markedly different) accommodations for a slightly higher rate. Staying in this cabin will run guests $1500 a night for up to four visitors, with the same $50 tacked onto guests five through eight.