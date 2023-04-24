With Yellowstone and its successful spinoffs, Taylor Sheridan has no doubt proved his mettle as one of the most reliable showrunners in the history of modern television. After all, who isn’t aware of the Dutton family’s adventurous journey and challenges in their titular ranch in Montana?

Spin-off 1923 features the next generation of the Dutton family and pick up 40 years after the family established their roots in Yellowstone Ranch. This time we see Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) leading the family, fighting new challenges in the backdrop of historical events like pandemics, World War I, the Great Depression, and countless others.

Besides the focus on the family’s personal struggles, 1923 shows how some of the major historical episodes of the 20th Century impacted the Dutton family, and how these events had a powerful say on the endless drama and challenge the family finds itself preoccupied with.

A few of the tribulations they had to suffer include surviving the aftermath of the war, which was followed by economic depression, the raging pandemic, acute lawlessness, and growing competition for resources.

The way these tragedies affected the Dutton family’s personal life reflects the significance of history that was so scrupulously covered by the show. This very importance of history has been pointed out by none other than the family matriarch, Cara Dutton herself.

In an interview with The Wrap, Helen Mirren mentioned how she views the series transcends the popular perception which limits it to a fictional story of an influential franchise. In fact, she went as far as to say the franchise accurately explains an ordinary family’s perspective on American history

“I don’t see it as a franchise. I don’t see it like that. I know this is going to sound super pretentious, but I see it more as an examination of the history of America, in the way that War & Peace was an examination of part of the history of Russia, seen through the eyes of the families, and family members. I see it much more like that.”

Whether we agree or disagree with Mirren’s opinion here, the level of realistic portrayal of history that the series showcases are worth the praise and applause.