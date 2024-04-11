Image via Prime Video
Who plays Norm in ‘Fallout’?

Published: Apr 11, 2024 04:48 pm

Not all is at it seems in the world of Fallout, but luckily, the same can’t be said about the show’s Rotten Tomatoes page, which boast a pair of high-flying approval ratings between both critics and audiences alike; such is what happens when great storytelling instincts meet a staunch desire to be as faithful to the popular video game canon and ethos as possible.

We spend most of our time with Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul, all of whom boast their own ambitions, agendas, and preferred method of dealing with cockroaches, but Fallout isn’t just a multi-pronged trek across the Wasteland, with Lucy’s brother Norm also shoring up the plot in a big way as he pokes around back in Vault 33, which secretly houses a bunch of questions that a few powerful people don’t want to be answered.

And since we all know the names Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, it’s high time that we learned who stepped into the shoes of Norm.

Who plays Norm in Fallout?

Amazon's Fallout poster crop
Photo via Amazon Studios/Prime Video

Norm is played by Moisés Arias, who began his career with the gargantuanly illustrious role of Kid #5 in an episode of Everybody Hates Chris before attaining Disney Channel royalty as a main cast member of Hannah Montana. Pitch Perfect 3, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and The King of Staten Island would follow soon after, while we currently, of course, know him as Norm MacLean in Fallout.

As for what secrets he’s coming across in Vault 33, that’s a question you’ll have to swing over to Prime Video for, since that’s where all eight episodes of Fallout‘s first (and, so far, only confirmed) season are available to stream.

Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.