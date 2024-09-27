Who plays the new chief on ‘Chicago Fire?’

Chicago Fire has been on NBC for 13 seasons. That’s a very long time for a TV show, and as such, there are bound to be changes to the cast. The firefighting drama has been anchored by the steady hand of Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), but the character was promoted in season 12, and was forced to leave Firehouse 51 behind (at least, in a full-time capacity).

Recommended Videos

Part of the appeal of season 13 is getting to see how Firehouse 51 fares under new leadership. It’s the first time in series history that Boden isn’t around, so there’s a lot of pressure on his replacement to prove that he has what it takes for a smooth transition. Here’s what you need to know the new guy in the firehouse and the actor who plays him.

What is the name of Chicago Fire‘s new chief?

Image via NBC

Chicago Fire introduced fans to Chief Dom Pascal in the season 13 premiere. The character is played by veteran character actor Dermot Mulroney, making his first ever appearance in the Dick Wolf Universe.

Dermot Mulroney’s career has been characterized by its versatility. The actor could hold his own in a Western like Young Guns (1988), a sports movie like Angels in the Outfield (1994), or a rom-com like My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997). Mulroney’s best performances in recent years, however, have arguably been on the small screen.

The actor had a recurring role on Shameless, as well as the USA Network adaptation of The Purge. He also had a brief stint on another firefighting drama, Station 19. He played the father of a police officer, though, so Chicago Fire will mark the first time he gets to put out fires himself.

What is Dom Pascal’s backstory on Chicago Fire?

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Mulroney’s character, Dom Pascal, has a link to the chief that preceded him. He worked alongside Boden when they were both young men in Chicago. As season 13 opens, however, Pascal is moving back to the Windy City after spending years in Florida.

Chief Pascal differs from Boden, however, in his approach. Boden was often stoic, and very severe with those who worked under him. Pascal, on the other hand, is more affable and openly emotional. It was something that attracted Mulroney to the character, as he told Forbes. “[Pascal is] trying to be out front of any problems,” he explained. “Which I think means there are a couple adjustments all around to the new guy.”

The bumps that Pascal will undergo as a character, however, have not been felt by Mulroney. The actor praised the Chicago Fire cast and crew for being the “most well-oiled production machine” he’s ever worked with.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy