‘The rest is history’: Who plays tough and resilient detective Hank Voight on ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Like Hallmark holiday movies that have happy endings and slasher films that hopefully let the final girl survive, there’s a certain formula for procedurals that is comforting. Even without watching a single scene of Chicago P.D., you could probably guess that the characters are hard-nosed detectives who have complex things going on personally as well. But then you’d be missing out on well-written characters like Hank Voight.

Voight first showed up in the inaugural Chicago series, Chicago Fire, and he’s been shoving down his emotions while burying himself in work ever since. So, let’s find out who plays Voight!

Which actor plays Hank Voight on Chicago P.D.?

Jason Beghe plays Hank Voight, and while he has many acting roles dating back to the 1980s, you likely recognize him the most because he has played this detective since the start of Voight’s arc. His acting credits include some surprising roles, like Peter McCallister in the forgettable and underwhelming Home Alone 4, and some bit parts in procedurals such as Law & Order: SVU, Body of Proof, and NCIS.

The story of Beghe’s career includes acting for decades before landing the part of Voight in 2012, which is when Chicago Fire premiered. While his time as writer and professor Richard Bates on Californication from 2009 to 2013 was a huge break for him, Voight was one of those incredible, life-changing roles that actors manifest.

Beghe shared more about his journey, which has a unique element that makes it more compelling than your basic kid with big dreams or rags to riches tale: a Church of Scientology lawsuit. He said “they were trying to destroy me” and when his now ex-wife Angie Janu, with whom he has two kids, suggested that they needed some cash, he knew he should “start working with a little more focus.” But while he assumed having a TV role was a good idea since it meant steady work, Dick Wolf wanted him to play Voight, who some would say is the main character on Chicago P.D. Beghe said, “I ended up doing Chicago Fire and the rest is history.”

While Chicago P.D. fans always want to hear what Beghe thinks about Voight’s latest dramatic storyline, or his gardening habit, I’m especially curious about his time with Scientology. The actor has opened up about quitting in 2007, saying it’s “a cult” and even filming a video where he called it “dangerous.” He said the Church sued him and said that he hurt another person, which he says isn’t true.

But while it’s always a good thing when celebrities speak out against the controversial religion, Beghe is no stranger to controversy himself. His co-star Sophia Bush left Chicago P.D. after an investigation into Beghe’s “inappropriate behavior.” He said he was “deeply sorry” and “struggled with anger issues for some time.” It’s always upsetting to hear these stories, and while I like watching Beghe play this hardened character, it’s hard to ignore Bush’s words.

Since he’s been playing his character for so many years, Beghe relates to Voight in some ways, and told Parade that the detective is a “human being who continues to evolve.” He explained that when things occur in his own life, he will “try to assimilate it and use it and move on.” Since he’s portrayed this character for over a decade, it would be pretty shocking to see Beghe leave, and Voight will likely be solving cases as long as Chicago P.D. airs.



