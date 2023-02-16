Who sings the ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ theme song?

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on the popular Marvel comic book of the same name, has been capturing fans’ attention since the animated series debuted on Disney Plus.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows a teenage genius and her Tyrannosaurus Rex, accidentally brought to New York City through a time vortex, as they try to defend civilians from danger. The show stars Diamond White, Laurence Fishburne, Maya Hawke, Libe Barer, Alfre Woodard, Fred Tatasciore, Sasheer Zamata, and many others. The show’s theme song, in particular, is sparking viewer interest, as Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur picks up speed on streaming.

Who performs ‘Moon Girl Magic?’

In addition to White starring in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as Lunella Lafayette (Moon Girl), the 24-year-old also lends her vocal abilities to the series theme song, “Moon Girl Magic.”

As previously reported, critics and fans alike haven’t stopped raving over the hit show since the six-episode premiere of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur released on Feb. 15 on Disney Plus, a week after it arrived on Disney Channel. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur even landed a rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Most comments suggest that a handful of people enjoyed the fresh new take on superhero-themed series as they viewed Lafayette and the Tyrannosaurus Rex’s adventures.

Despite Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur debuting in the states on both Disney Plus and Disney Channel, subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland have yet to see the project because it hasn’t released on the platform. Reports claim that, while it’s unclear what’s behind the delayed release, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere on their end on March 1.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is now playing on Disney Plus and Disney Channel.