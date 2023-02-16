When will ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ stream on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Ireland?

U.S. audiences are already enjoying the adventures of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which delivers an off-beat take on the Marvel universe with an absolutely killer voice cast. The show follows Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old super-genius who befriends a giant red Tyrannosaurus Rex who’s been accidentally transported to modern-day New York City. Naturally, the pair soon end up fighting crime together on the Lower East Side.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur dazzled critics, scoring a rare 100% positive rating on the Tomatometer, with many saying Lunella and Devil Dinosaur’s antics are breathing some fresh air into the familiar superhero formula. Having luminaries like Laurence Fishburne, Alison Brie, Luis Guzman, Method Man, Cobie Smulders, May Calamawy, and Wesley Snipes on board certainly doesn’t hurt.

But while the show is going down a treat in the States, Disney Plus subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland have been left out in the cold. So when does this delightful show rock up on the other side of the Atlantic?

Coming to Disney Plus very soon

Image via Disney Plus

Fortunately, they don’t have too long to wait. Whereas Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered on the Disney Channel in the U.S. and then made its way to Disney Plus, U.K. and Irish viewers will see it land on Disney Plus on Wednesday March 1.

Even better, Disney has confirmed that those viewers will be able to quickly catch up as the first five episodes will be available at once. The wrinkle is that the U.S. premiere saw the first six episodes release at once, but hey, at least it’s coming.

Given that Disney owns the IP outright, the show, and the streaming networks, we’re unclear as to why there has to be a delay at all, particularly as other Disney Plus properties like Andor, The Mandalorian, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and so on have all aired around the world simultaneously.

But whatever the case, at least they’re coming soon and viewers around the world can sink their teeth into this excellent show.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is airing on the Disney Channel and on Disney Plus.