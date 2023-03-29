Warning: Contains spoilers for season three, episode five of the Mandalorian, “The Pirate.”

Season three of The Mandalorian takes place two years after the previous season. So far, viewers have been shown what has changed during the time gap, such as Nevarro’s growth as an independent planet in the outer rim. At the same time, the Mandalorians continue to hide across the galaxy in hopes that their numbers aren’t further diminished.

Aside from the adventure and revisits to Mandalore, the series has also showcased some intergalactic bureaucracy. Not only did we get to see how the New Republic worked before the events of the sequel trilogy, but it has also been repeated throughout the Star Wars Disney Plus series that Moff Gideon would face trial for his crimes. Unfortunately, what we learned from Chapter 21 of The Mandalorian is that isn’t the case.

Who took Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian?

Moff Gideon was first introduced in season one of The Mandalorian as someone who works for the Empire and was after Grogu for his own self-interest. By the end of season two, Gideon was arrested by the New Republic and was set to face trial for his crimes, only for it to be reported that he never made it and that the ship that was carrying him was severely damaged, allowing him to escape.

At the end of Chapter 21, titled “The Pirate,” Aldephi Ranger Carson Teva found a prison ship that resembled the one that was carrying Moff Gideon to trial. It was destroyed and seemingly had no survivors. The only clue he found was remnants of beskar, which may suggest that the Mandalorians were the ones who took him away.

That might be a straight-cut answer, considering that some of them became mercenaries according to Bo-Katan back in season three’s premiere. Plus, in The Book of Boba Fett, Paz Vizsla argues that death would be a better punishment, especially since he was involved in the Great Purge of Mandalore. However, there are theories that the Mandalorians are being framed and someone else was the one behind Gideon’s escape.

For now, the real perpetrator of Gideon’s escape remains unknown, and all evidence so far seems to point toward the Mandalorians. Perhaps the man behind the Moff’s escape will be revealed in a later episode — maybe someone who has a grudge against them?

New episodes of The Mandalorian are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.