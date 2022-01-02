Who was Tiffini Hale, the former Mickey Mouse Club actress?

Tiffani Hale, a member of the Disney pop group The Party and original member of the Mickey Mouse Club, tragically passed away on December 25, 2021. She died after suffering cardiac arrest earlier in the month and being comatose in the days after.

An announcement on the Facebook page for The Party shared the sad news of Hale’s passing and asked for privacy as her family, friends, and loved ones grieve.

It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale.



Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.

Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years. On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party, and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini.

Her beauty, talent, style, and fun-loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories.



Forever yours,

– Deedee, Chasen, Jeune , Damon and the entire Mickey Mouse Club Family

The Party disbanded in 1993, and when they returned in 2013, Hale was no longer part of the group. After the band separated, Hale returned to television to host the last televised year of the Mickey Mouse Club in 1994 with Chasen Hampton. Following the run of the Mickey Mouse Club, Hale stayed out of the public eye for the remainder of her life.

We’re sending our condolences to Hale’s friends and family.