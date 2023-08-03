The ITV network has confirmed that the revival of Big Brother UK will start airing in late 2023. The plans to reboot the long-running reality series were first announced in 2022, having left the airwaves in 2018. This time, the show will be hosted on the ITV2 channel. Previously, the series aired on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2010 before being adopted by Channel 5 between 2011 and 2018.

Although no exact air date has been confirmed for the new Big Brother UK, we know that the series will come after the end of this summer. A surprise teaser trailer at the end of July during Love Island UK ended with the tagline “The ultimate social experiment returns this autumn.”

The teaser did not include any direct visuals of the Big Brother house, contestants, or hosts, but the clip revealed a new design of the “eye” logo, which is synonymous with the show. With a new look and network, things seem to be pointing towards a full revival in terms of style.

Who will host Big Brother UK?

Although the teaser didn’t show it, the ITV network did reveal the hosts for the new series. British TV presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best will be presenting the revival series, as confirmed on the show’s Instagram pages.

AJ and Will are taking over the role from Emma Willis, who took over from former winner Brian Dowling when the series aired on Channel 5. Previously, the long-running host of Big Brother UK was Davina McCall, who presented the series’ entire run on Channel 4.