Whoopi Goldberg slams SCOTUS in viral comments on abortion rights

Whoopi Goldberg is going viral as fans discuss her latest comments on The View about abortion rights. Just one day after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments about a Mississippi law that could lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the show played several clips from various justices.

Afterward, Goldberg couldn’t hold back one moment before going all-in to express her outrage at their comments.

“Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus?” she said. “How dare you talk about what a fetus wants! You have no idea. Now I’m fine if you disagree with abortion, I have no problem with that. My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you! How dare you!”

“I’m fine if you disagree with abortion, I have no problem with that,” @WhoopiGoldberg says reacting to the Supreme Court hearing arguments over a Mississippi law. “My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family, how dare you!" pic.twitter.com/2WN987s7fn — The View (@TheView) December 2, 2021

In one clip, Justice Amy Coney Barret asked, “So, it seems to me, seen in that light, both Roe and Casey emphasized the burdens of parenting. Why don’t the safe haven laws take care of that problem? It seems to me that it focuses the burden much more narrowly.”

One user on Twitter posted in support of Goldberg, showing more of her comments in response to Barret than the original viral clip.

Ryan Shead, who is currently running to be a state representative in Arizona, seemed to agree with Goldberg saying, “Whoopi is right!”

It’s not as though Goldberg is a stranger to controversy either. Recently, she also commented on the case involving Kyle Rittenhouse on The View, saying, “To me, it’s murder.”

Whether people agree with Whoopi Goldberg or not, it is unlikely to stop her from sharing her views on the matteras SCOTUS discusses the case going forward.