A large portion of the cast of The Umbrella Academy gathered for Netflix’s Geeked Week on June 6 to stir up hype for the upcoming third season.

Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H. Min (Ben), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castaneda (Diego), and newcomer Genesis Rodriguez, who plays the Sparrow Academy’s Sloane, gathered for a panel hosted by Felicia Day. They dug into details about season three, dropping tantalizing hints and coy nods to the upcoming action, and answered fan questions about their endlessly entertaining characters.

Umbrella Academy season 3 1 of 16

Click to skip Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Justin Cornwell as Marcus Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Justin Cornwell as Marcus

Pogo in episode 305 of The Umbrella Academy Pogo in episode 305 of The Umbrella Academy

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in episode 301

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts in episode 303 of The Umbrella Academy.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Justin Cornwell as Marcus Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Justin Cornwell as Marcus

Britne Oldford as Fei, Christopher, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Britne Oldford as Fei, Christopher, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Cazzie David as Jayme, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Britne Oldford as Fei Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Cazzie David as Jayme, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Britne Oldford as Fei

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Cazzie David as Jayme, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Cazzie David as Jayme, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Jake Epstein as Alphonso

Umbrella Academy poster

Click to zoom

One such question was posed to Raver-Lampman, whose character — Allison, or Number Three — has experienced quite a bit of heartache over the last two seasons. After getting her throat cut and temporarily losing the ability to speak, Allison spent season two not only miles — and decades — away from her daughter, but also trapped as a Black woman in 1960s Dallas. It was a fascinating rewrite of real history, but it was immensely hard on Allison.

Headed into season three, Allison has quite a bit of healing to do. With this in mind — alongside the huge amount of fighting that will inevitably follow — one fan directed a question about strength Raver-Lampman’s way. While it’s almost inarguable that Allison is one of the strongest (and most stable) members of the Umbrella Academy, emotionally speaking, the question of who the strongest fighter is still stands. Luther is clearly the strongest physically, but that doesn’t mean he’s set to devastate in a super-powered fight.

The award for “Most Powerful Character” goes to Lila, according to Raver-Lampman. The character, introduced in season two, has the ability to absorb powers, setting her apart from the rest of the cast. While she does need to be in close(ish) proximity to do so, Raver-Lampman accurately notes that “you’re always going to be matched by your equal if you go up against her.”

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Lila’s “chamelon” character is certainly a force to be reckoned with, but she doesn’t boast the most impressive power on the team, if you ask other members of the cast. Earlier in the interview, both Hopper and H. Min put in their votes for the strongest Umbrella Academy character, and they didn’t land on Lila.

In fact, both actors believe it is Allison who boasts the lofty title. They noted that her ability to influence the mind — with only the four simple words “I heard a rumor” — is far more powerful than Lila’s, or anyone else’s, ability. While Lila can mimic this power when in close proximity to Allison, she doesn’t have the control over it that Allison does, and she must be nearby to use it. Allison can harness this ability whenever she wants, to get whatever she wants, and that is nothing to shake a stick at.

It remains to be seen which of the Umbrella Academy cast is correct in their assessment of power levels. Perhaps we’ll get an answer in season three, which is set to drop on Netflix June 22, 2022.