The former reality star said rumors of her being fired after a two-season run are only partially true.

The Bravo-verse, much like the MCU, has extended its reach to almost every sector of the entertainment landscape. Whether it’s documenting the lives of wealthy (and hot-headed) women in cities across the nation on The Real Housewives or chronicling the exploits of the crew on board superyachts with Below Deck, the network plumbs the depths of various social circles to produce what viewers believe to be either certifiable trash or high art (this writer leans towards the latter).

For ten seasons and as many years, Bravo has also pointed its cameras on the social and professional lives of medical practitioners and communities in Atlanta for Married to Medicine. Throughout its run, the reality series has seen a swathe of doctors (and women married to doctors) come and go, with the most recent departure taking place ahead of the currently airing tenth season, which premiered in November of 2023.

Photo via Bravo

Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, and Dr. Simone Whitmore remain the series’ longest-running castmates — appearing in some capacity since the show’s debut season in 2013 — but they bid adieu to former member Anila Sajja ahead of season ten.

So, why exactly did Anila Sajja leave Married to Medicine, and should we believe those pesky rumours that she was fired by Bravo?

Why did Anila Sajja leave Married to Medicine?

Anila Sajja joined the cast of Married to Medicine for its eighth season, which aired in March of 2021. The fashion blogger and social media influencer — who is the wife of successful oculofacial plastic surgeon, Dr. Kiran Sajja — enjoyed a two-season run on the series, also featuring as a main cast member of Married to Medicine’s ninth season in 2022.

Sajja’s most memorable moments during her time on the show include the burglary that took place at her home during season nine, after which she openly dealt with the fallout for the cameras. Sajja was accused of staging the burglary (which she vehemently denied) and was also involved in the cheating allegations levelled against fellow castmate Toya. The pair endured a bitter feud that lasted the entirety of Married to Medicine’s ninth season.

Despite an illustrious run on Married to Medicine, Sajja announced her exit from the series in March of 2023. In a statement provided to ET, the reality TV alum said she was focussing on projects outside of the show, and promised that she won’t be off screens for very long. She thanked fans for their loyalty and support, and said that her story will continue whether it’s being filmed or not.

The statement also made reference to rumours that Sajja was fired by Bravo to make way for Phaedra Parks, who made a guest appearance on Married to Medicine during its third season in 2015. Parks — who once featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and is beloved among Bravo fans — reportedly requested a high salary to appear on season ten of Married to Medicine, which forced Bravo to remove castmates like Sajja.

While Sajja alluded to those rumours only being partially true, Parks — who reportedly earned over $1 million per season on RHOA — eventually joined season ten of Married to Medicine as a full-time castmate, giving some validity to the speculation that she was fired to make room for Parks.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, a physician who joined Married to Medicine during its fifth season in 2017, also exited the series alongside Sajja ahead of season ten. Metcalfe’s departure was likewise speculated as a Bravo manoeuvre to allow for Parks’ casting.

As for the pursuits Sajja mentioned in the wake of her departure, it seems the blogger has continued life as a busy mother and wife. In October of 2023, Sajja shared an image of herself and former Married to Medicine nemesis Toya, revealing that the pair are no longer butting heads. Elsewhere, she has shared her travels to Chile and Florida.

There were some short-lived rumours that Sajja would be the subject of a Bravo spinoff show, or that she will simply return to Married to Medicine once she had fleshed out the entrepreneurial side of her career. She has yet to appear in any capacity on the series’ most recent tenth season, so the verdict is still out as to whether Anila Sajja has future prospects within the ever-expanding Bravo-verse.