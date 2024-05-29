Why did Cara leave ‘Fire Country’ season 2? Sabina Gadecki’s exit, explained

Fire Country is of course a show where characters literally put themselves in the line of fire, so we don’t expect all of the characters to survive every season.

But while the CBS drama’s season 2 finale was as dramatic as the rest of the series and we know that Bode (Max Thieriot) is on a good track, we’re still thinking about a great character who is no longer on the series. What happened to Cara on Fire Country?

Why did Sabina Gadecki leave Fire Country?

Screenshot via CBS

Sabina Gadecki left because her character Cara passed away in the Fire Country season 2 episode called “This Storm Will Pass.” While we might have wondered if Gadecki wanted to leave the drama so she could get another acting job, it sounds like she would have loved to stay on the show.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Gadecki said she was given a lot of notice, which must have made it easier to say goodbye to her character.

She said the writing staff told her that Cara needed to die for the show to move forward: “We need you to know this was a pivotal storytelling moment, not a spur of the moment decision to get rid of a character.” Gadecki also said “If I had any involvement, I would be not dead.”

Since Cara was a love interest for both Bode and Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway), her passing was terrible and heartbreaking for both of them (and for us).

How did Cara die in Fire Country season 2?

Screensot via CBS

In this shocking Fire Country season 2 episode, Diego Moreno (Rafael de la Fuente), Bode, and Cara got into a terrifying ambulance accident during a fire tornado (yes, it was wild). While it seemed like Cara might survive it at first, she hurt her head and died from a subdural hematoma.

Thieriot told Us Weekly that Cara’s Fire Country passing would change her daughter Genevieve’s (Alix West Lefler) life forever, since Bode has wondered if he was her father. While we’re excited that there will be a third season of Fire Country, we hope there isn’t another super tragic character death like Cara’s.

