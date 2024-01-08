Why did ‘Fool Me Once’ stars Dino Fetscher and Adeel Akhtar do each other’s makeup on set? The BTS footage, explained

Fool Me Once might well be an intense conspiracy thriller filled with murder and paranoia, but it looks like the cast were having a pretty good time behind the scenes, as footage shared from on set shows actor Dino Fetscher and Adeel Akhtar having a laugh in between takes.

The clip was shared to Instagram by Dino, a fresh face in the ever-expanding Coben-verse, but fans have already taken a liking to the actor. The BTS footage shows him and his co-star applying each other’s make up whilst cracking each other up and just generally having a pretty good time.

According to the actor, it’s “a little insight to the giggles we had every day.” This is the kind of behind the scenes footage we love to see, where the cast are having a bit of banter with each other, and it’s clear that they are both enjoying their work.

Fetscher and Akhtar play on-screen detective duo DS Sami Kierce (Akhtar) and Marty McGreggor (Fetscher). On his Instagram, Dino captions the clip speaking highly of the whole cast and crew but practically showering his on-screen partner in praise.

“This job was a joy for me, for many reasons, but one of the main ones (not THE main one ok, keep that head in check @adeelakhtar 😉) was my partner in crime (solving) Adeel. Working with you was such joy from start to finish! Learned a lot from you.”

Fetscher also gives an explanation as to why they were doing each other’s make-up. According to the actor, the scene was shot during a heatwave which is very unlucky considering where it was shot is only hot for maybe a couple weeks a year.

The whole scene was filmed on a low loader. If you don’t know that is, don’t worry, neither do I. Luckily Fetscher gives a brief description in the caption: apparently it’s “a kind of special tow truck that tows the car at road level, so it looks like we are driving a low loader is a “special truck that tows the car at road level.” That explains why it looks like they’re driving whilst simultaneously applying make-up and not paying any attention to the road.

Anyways, the make-up department couldn’t get to the pair between takes, thanks to the car being loaded onto the back of the truck. With the sweltering heat melting the make-up off of their faces, they took it upon themselves to fix each other’s make up, as you do.

It seems fans of the show enjoyed watching the duo together as much as the actors enjoyed playing the part. Fetscher’s followers commented on the clip, some praising the two for their chemistry on screen, whilst others responded to the humorous clip calling the pair “hilarious.” Some fans even want to see a spin-off series focusing on the two detectives — perhaps that could be one the cards if enough people got behind it? Maybe we should get a petition started.