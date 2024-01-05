Where was ‘Fool Me Once?’ filmed? All ‘Fool Me Once’ filming locations

The Netflix mystery thriller has some stunning backdrops, but can you visit them?

Netflix is back with yet another gripping, gritty crime drama: Fool Me Once.

The miniseries stars Brit Michelle Keegan, and has already been binge-watched by countless viewers around the world. The show is adapted from best selling author Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, and utilizes much of the same plot. However, there are some key differences between the book and the series, most of which are related to the setting.

Fool Me Once follows Maya (Keegan), a former army pilot whose husband Joe was brutally murdered. Or so she thinks. After the funeral, she happens to see Joe prowling around thanks to a secret nanny cam, leading to all sorts of intrigue and the sort of cliff hangers that encourage viewers to rush to press the “Play Next Episode” button.

Although the excellent plotting and writing of the show is a major reason for its success, commenters online have also pointed out that the backdrop to the series is astounding. There are shots of elegant stately homes, sweeping green fields, and quaint, historic town centers.

If you also found the filming locations were so stunning that they made you want to visit the town of Winhurst (in spite of all the murder and deceit), you’re not alone. Read on to find out where Fool Me Once was filmed!

Where is Fool Me Once set?

Photo via Netflix

Coben’s novel is set in the States (New York and New Jersey, to be precise), but the Netflix adaptation is based in the North of England, in a fictional town called Winhurst.

Sadly, Winhurst is not a real place. However, the filming locations and other geographical clues would lead us to believe it’s around the Manchester area. In fact, much of the series was filmed in that region of the U.K.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes, series star Michelle Keegan said that this change really allowed her to get to grips with the character: “The book’s set in New York so it’s totally different now because they’re in Manchester. It sort of grounded it for me.”

Keegan made her name in the long-running soap opera Coronation Street, which is also set in the Greater Manchester area. So, it makes sense that this was familiar territory for her.

Absolutely Fabulous legend Joanna Lumley, who plays the mother of the dead-not-dead Joe, has said that she thinks the switch added a new layer to the story that gives it something different from the novel.

Fool Me Once filming locations guide

Image via Vishal Sharma/Netflix

As mentioned above, Fool Me Once was filmed in numerous locations in the North of England. The country’s third largest city Manchester was a key location, as was the smaller town of Oldham. The rolling green countryside of Cheshire, which is known for being home to numerous wealthy soccer stars, was also used as a backdrop.

Joe and Maya’s wedding was filmed at Arley Hall and Gardens in Cheshire. The gorgeous stately home, referred to as Farmwood in the show, was in the Warburton family from the 15th century until the late 1800s. If you’re interested in the British nobility, a full list of Warburtons who lived there can be found here. Cottages on the estate were used for filming some scenes, and it was also used as a backdrop for Joe’s funeral.

Producer Jessica Taylor said that Coben was key in acquiring the hall as a location, telling the Manchester Evening News that the author wanted it “to look really English.”

Maya’s house was filmed in the town of Alderly Edge in Cheshire, a posh location that’s home to a lot of middle class commuters. The scene showing her and Joe meeting for the first time at a fancy event was filmed at Runway Visitor Park.

Screengrab via Netflix

The modern looking Bimbal HQ was filmed at The Glasshouse, a tech hub in Alderley Park. Flashbacks that showed Joe’s fancy private school were captured at the Bolton School.

The bloody scene of Joe’s alleged murder, shown via flashback, took place in Alexandra Park in Oldham. There are a few more scenes filmed here during the day, showing police trawling the space for clues.

Corey’s den was filmed in the Stockport Air Raid Shelters. If you’re a fan of World War 2 history, these tunnels are well worth a visit. The old bunkers are a little creepy, but also thrumming with history, making them a great attraction.

Over the course of the show we discover Maya’s sister was also murdered. She goes to see her brother-in-law after Joe’s death, and the home we see them in is located in the quaint village of Bramhall, just south of Manchester. On this location, producer Taylor added that the family they rented the home from didn’t like the way it had been decorated, meaning the crew had to return it “exactly to the way it was when we finished filming.”

Image via Cheshire Live

In the series Maya is a helicopter pilot, and we see her fly from Barton Aerodrome in Eccles to Delamere Forest. Keegan was actually flying the chopper, albeit with help. She called the experience “therapeutic,” other than the landing which was “quite terrifying.”

Philip’s Park Cemetery in Greater Manchester was used for the flashback scene of Maya’s sister’s funeral. The scene where she discovers the shocking truth about her sister’s death was set in The Arcade Club in Bury, sometimes referred to as “Europe’s biggest arcade.” Another series of flashbacks that showed Maya during her army days were shot in Almeria in Andalucia, Spain.

Castlefield Viaduct was the setting for the major chase scene in the series. The former rail line is now owned by the National Trust, and has been turned into quite a nice walk (as long as you’re not in the center of a murderous conspiracy, of course).

The Peveril of The Peak is a famous, traditional pub in Manchester, and was used to film the date scene between Detective Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) and his girlfriend. Salford Lad’s Club was also used as the location for their night out.