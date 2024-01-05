Who is ‘Fool Me Once’ star Michelle Keegan and what other movies and shows has she appeared in?

Fool Me Once is the new Netflix thriller in town, catching the attention of audiences since its release, on Jan. 1. But of course, no show would be able to prosper without a lead star up to par, and in this case, that’s Michelle Keegan.

In the TV adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel, the actress gives life to Maya Stern, a woman whose husband Joe (Richard Armitage) has been murdered. Well, at least that’s what she’s led to believe until she sees him breaking into her house, apparently alive. As one can probably guess from the premise alone, the show is full of suspense and twists, accompanied by some violence that not all viewers may be prepared to handle.

Needless to say, those who enjoyed season 1 of Fool Me Once have been left wanting more. Unfortunately for them, though, the chances of getting what they want are slim, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still appreciate the series’ cast. Michelle Keegan, in particular, has been gathering attention due to her role, which has led many to wonder what else she can bring to the table.

Who is Michelle Keegan?

Michelle Keegan was born in the U.K. on June 3, 1987, to Jacqueline and Michael Keegan. Growing up, she went to St Patrick’s Roman Catholic High School before attending the Manchester School of Acting, in hopes of pursuing her dream career.

Work has never been everything there is in Keegan’s life, though. In fact, love has played a big role in her popularity, especially among pop music aficionados. As fans of the boyband will likely remember, Keegan started dating The Wanted’s lead singer, Max George, in 2010 and the two even got engaged, before deciding to call it quits in 2012. While that relationship didn’t work out, Keegan’s romance with TV personality and reality star Mark Wright did, and the two have been married since 2015.

What movies and TV shows has Michelle Keegan been on?

Image via Netflix

If you’re familiar with British media you may have already heard about or watched a few shows and films with Michelle Keegan, even if you don’t remember her in them. Per IMDb, the actress started her career in 2008 when she joined the cast of long-running soap opera Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre, a role she played for the following six years. She’s widely remembered as one of the soap’s best ever characters.

While that is by far the role that Keegan is most remembered for, she has remained active in the TV and film industries over the years, steadily adding other projects to her résumé. Some of Keegan’s best-known roles include Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in Our Girl, Tina Moore in Tina and Bobby, Erin Croft in Brassic, and Tracy Shawcross in Ordinary Lies.

Perhaps watching Keegan’s performances in one of these works will help attenuate the gaping hole Fool Me Once left in your heart. Or maybe it’s time for you to find a new thriller to binge-watch. Whatever works best for you.