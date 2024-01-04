Who is ‘Fool Me Once’ star Dino Fetscher and what other movies and shows has he appeared in?

As far as we're concerned, Fetscher needs to become as much of an Harlan Coben mainstay as Richard Armitage.

Dino Fetscher steals the scene in Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben thriller Fool Me Once as Marty, the handsome yet awkward sidekick to Adeel Akhtar’s DS Sami Kierce. A familiar face to the British public, Fetscher might not be as recognizable to American audiences, so we’re here to bridge that gap.

Everything we know about Fool Me Once hottie Dino Fetscher

Fetscher was born Dino Fabian Gamecho in Cardiff, Wales, to a German mother and a Welsh-Basque father on June 9, 1988. As a kid, he would put on shows for his family, developing a love for performance despite having no relatives in the entertainment industry. It was his mother, however, who really convinced him he could make acting his future. As young as 7, she enrolled him in youth theater, and after working several jobs as a teen, she gave him the final push to start auditioning for drama schools at 18.

The Welsh German actor attended school in London and was crowned Mr Gay UK at 19. He made his screen debut in 2015, at 27, in a couple of Russel T. Davies’s food-titled gay comedies, Cucumber and Banana, but has split his career between the screen and the stage, going on to receive a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award (the British equivalent to the Tonys). In 2017, he was nominated as a celebrity rising star at the British LGBT Awards.

Where you might have seen Dino Fetscher before

At 35, Fetscher is best known for his acclaimed performance in Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart at London’s National Theater. On the small screen, his most fletched-out role came with the 2016 crime drama Paranoid, although he’s also featured in more popular series, reuniting with Davies in Years and Years, and starring in Gentleman Jack, Humans, and more recently Netflix’s Fool Me Once. If you’re a sci-fi fan, you might also have seen Fetscher’s face in the second season of Apple TV Plus’ Foundation as Bel Riose’s husband and Fleet Supremus, Glawen Curr. When it comes to the silver screen, Fetscher has only been in Now You See Me 2 for now.

The British actor’s range is immense. From period pieces and science fiction to crime thrillers and comedies, he’s dipped his toes in a bit of everything. Still, he’s prominently chosen to portray important LGBT+ roles and stories, including his most recent project, the 2023 short film Good Boy where he plays Ben Whishaw’s love interest. We’re looking forward to seeing where his career takes him next. Perhaps more Harlan Coben series?