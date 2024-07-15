Why didn’t ‘Morning Joe’ air the Monday after Donald Trump was almost assassinated?

While Morning Joe has been on the air since April 2007, a new episode didn’t air on Monday, July 15th, 2024, which was surprising for many viewers. This choice was made two days following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania.

The violent incident has been the subject of heated conversations, including whether the shooting was fake, and how it will or won’t affect Trump’s scheduled appearance at the Republic National Convention in mid-July. Now fans of the news show hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are curious about the choice to not air Morning Joe on the Monday following the disturbing event.

What is the reason for Morning Joe not airing on Monday, July 15th, 2024 after Donald Trump was shot?

According to CNN, Morning Joe didn’t air on July 15th, 2024 in case one of the guests said something “inappropriate” about Donald Trump. If you put on MSNBC, you definitely noticed that there has been continuous news instead, and that was done on purpose. Considering the incredibly sensitive situation, the worry is that someone would make an offensive statement that would open up criticism against Morning Joe and MSNBC.

CNN reported that an NBC News Universal spokesperson said, “Given the gravity and complexity of this unfolding story, NBC News, NBC News NOW and MSNBC have remained in rolling breaking news coverage since Saturday evening.” According to The Sun, some viewers were unhappy not to be able to watch Morning Joe, and one tweeted that they wanted “Joe’s take on all that’s going on.” Joe Scarborough took a hiatus from Morning Joe in August 2023, but for the most part, we’re all used to seeing Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on our TV screens every weekday morning.

This wasn’t the only show making a similar choice two days after the violent act. According to Variety, The Daily Show won’t air on Monday, July 15th, and Jon Stewart will remain in New York City instead of traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to comment on the RNC all week.

The Morning Joe hosts are, of course, known for their extremely honest political commentary and they haven’t minced words about Donald Trump in the past. According to The Wrap, Trump talked in January 2024 about wishing for the market to fail by the time people vote for the next presidential election in November 2024. In response, Joe Scarborough said, “He’s once again exposed himself to show just how horrific of a public servant he would be.” But it sounds like the concern was more about potential guests, not Mika and Joe, who we’re certain wouldn’t say anything offensive. Some might agree with the choice not to air Morning Joe and say that straight news should be the focus right now and others might disagree. And while critics of Trump talk about his speeches, interviews, time in office, and his policy plans if voted in again, no one wants violence.

Wondering when Morning Joe is going to air again? You won’t have to wait that long. The news show will return on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024.

