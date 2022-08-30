Why is Kelli Giddish Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After Season 24?

Law & Order: SVU is one of the longest-running and most popular crime dramas of the last decade and as we approach season 24 one favorite character has been announced to be leaving the show.

New reports reveal that Kelli Giddish will be leaving Law & Order: SVU during its 24th season later this year, but there seems to be more to it as other reports say that it was not the decision of the actress to walk away.

Having portrayed Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, here is everything to know about Giddish’s departure from Law & Order: SVU.

Why is Kelli Giddish Leaving Law & Order: SVU?

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

According to a report from Variety, it wasn’t Giddish’s choice to leave the show after all of these years, instead a decision by the “higher ups” at the production as a move to keep “the show as up to date and current as possible.”

Of course, this news hasn’t been taken too kindly by the fandom. Following the news breaking Giddish shared a statement regarding her departure, sharing how grateful she is to have been able to play Detective Amanda Rollins for so long.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Continuing, the actress thanked the team behind the show and her co-stars over the tears for all of the work that they have collectively created over the 12-year run.

While the reasoning for her departure is frustrating to fans, there is still plenty of content for the fandom to relive and experience Rollins in action all over again.