Image via Netflix
Category:
TV

How long are contestants on ‘The Circle?’

They're living a social media existence.
Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
|
Published: May 6, 2024 06:13 am

If someone’s caught Netflix’s The Circle, they’ll know a big part of the reality competition show’s social media experiment involves players living alone in an apartment. Yes, they can periodically leave to go to the building’s gym or rooftop, but they don’t come into physical contact with the other contestants.

Recommended Videos

There’s no leaving their home away from home unless they’re eliminated or make it through the entire experience. So, how long are contestants on The Circle for?

We got that answer from one of the series’ executive producers, Tim Harcourt. Variety published an interview with Harcourt in 2020, and in it, he explained that The Circle’s American version’s first season was filmed within a 15-day window. So, presumably, a player could spend a maximum of 15 days on The Circle.

Season 1’s winner Vinnie Sasso spoke with The Hollywood Reporter after securing the $100,000 grand prize. He was asked how long he spent on The Circle, and Sasso admitted that he had no idea, which was the product of a game mechanic.

“Everyone’s asked me how long we were actually in the apartments for,” Sasso said. “I don’t know. When you sign up they tell you, ‘We don’t tell you the day. We don’t tell you the time.’ That’s part of the mental thing of the game of kind of losing your s***, and trying to keep it together.”

“I always make the joke I felt like Morgan Freeman in [The Shawshank Redemption], just trying to get out, be free, meet my friend Andy Dufresne at the beach,” he finished.

Also, it’s important to note that not every player is on The Circle the entire time. Sasso is a great example of a contestant who stuck around from pillar to post — he was an episode 1 player, and he avoided being blocked until the finale and ultimately snagged the trophy. But, just like other reality competition shows, once someone is eliminated, they’re typically done with filming.

However, another layer to The Circle is that new players are added to the mix throughout the season. Once a catfish or truthful player is banned from the group chat, they leave their apartment. Then, another contestant (or contestants) replaces them, keeping a fresh cycle of old and new faces on the Netflix series. So, a winner could’ve spent a couple of weeks on The Circle, while another one was only subjected to physical isolation for a few days.

Regardless, compared to Big Brother 25’s 100-day competition, spending time on The Circle is more like a vacation than a multi-month commitment to win a life-changing sum of cash.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Are Jax and Brittany Still Together?
Jax and Brittany of 'Vanderpump Rules'
Category: TV
TV
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Are Jax and Brittany Still Together?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article Where does ‘My Hero Academia’ take place?
Deku, Endeavor, Best Jeanist, Hawks, All Might
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
TV
TV
Where does ‘My Hero Academia’ take place?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 6, 2024
Read Article What happened to Asher on ‘The Good Doctor?’
Asher from 'The Good Doctor'
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Asher on ‘The Good Doctor?’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article How long is filming for ‘The Circle?’
Category: TV
TV
How long is filming for ‘The Circle?’
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty May 6, 2024
Read Article Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’
Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Are Jax and Brittany Still Together?
Jax and Brittany of 'Vanderpump Rules'
Category: TV
TV
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Are Jax and Brittany Still Together?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article Where does ‘My Hero Academia’ take place?
Deku, Endeavor, Best Jeanist, Hawks, All Might
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
TV
TV
Where does ‘My Hero Academia’ take place?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 6, 2024
Read Article What happened to Asher on ‘The Good Doctor?’
Asher from 'The Good Doctor'
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Asher on ‘The Good Doctor?’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article How long is filming for ‘The Circle?’
Category: TV
TV
How long is filming for ‘The Circle?’
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty May 6, 2024
Read Article Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’
Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 6, 2024
Author
Stephen McCaugherty
Hailing from British Columbia, Stephen McCaugherty has been exercising his freelance writing chops since 2019, and he does his best work when he's kicking back in a hostel somewhere around the world — usually with terrible internet. Primarily focusing on reality competition shows, movies, and combat sports, he joined WGTC as an entertainment contributor in 2023.