If you’ve ever wanted to apply for Netflix’s ‘The Circle,’ here’s your chance

If you’re anything like us, then chances are you’re obsessed with season 6 of Netflix’s The Circle and itching to give the beloved competition series a try for yourself.

Recommended Videos

Those who think they have what it takes to bring home the massive cash prize at the end by manipulating their fellow contestants in the ultimate game of strategy and social skills likely have one burning question on their minds: how can I get on the show?! Fortunately for you, we’ve got you covered.

It’s not easy to be a part of a show as popular as The Circle, but here’s how you can get your name into the pool of possible contestants nonetheless.

The Circle casting process

Images via Entertainment Weekly

In 2020, Netflix posted a casting call for The Circle season 2 via Backstage, seeking individuals of all ethnicities between the ages of 21 and 75 who were willing to shoot for six weeks overseas. For their participation, contestants would be compensated with $100 per day in addition to shooting and travel expenses provided by the streaming services. Nowadays, the requirements have shifted slightly: you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the U.S., Canada, the UK, or Ireland to be a part of The Circle, a decision that ultimately opens up the show to a more diverse group of individuals.

Sound up your alley? Those who meet the requirements can apply with their name and social media handles as well as a rough outline of what their strategy would be if cast. Aside from the written component, there’s a video component as well where Circle hopefuls are asked to showcase their personalities to the best of their ability in a one-minute video. After all, the casting team needs to see how you behave on-camera!

This application process still rings true today, and you can submit your video via the official casting website if you’re itching to be a part of the #CircleFam. Just in case the application process changes in upcoming years, be sure to follow @castthecircleus on Instagram for all of the latest updates. Who knows ⏤ you may even have a leg up on the competition when the casting team sees that you follow their page. *wink*

Our fingers are crossed that you get a callback. Good luck!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more