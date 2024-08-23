Why is Steffy leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful? a second time, and is this curtains for her?

Everyone watching The Bold and the Beautiful inevitably keeps saying goodbye to characters left and right — after over two decades on television, we expected as much. Lately, though, it feels as though the twists and turns in these characters’ lives often lead them to leave us for good.

Call it attachment issues all you want, but as much as we want Thomas, Finn, and Steffy to stay with us for life, that may not be what the narrative has in store, and we know that. And the latest rumors in soaplandia are now all about Steffy leaving. Admittedly, we found these rumors hard to believe at first — after all, this isn’t her first potential absence, even though she’s one of the show’s main characters, with plenty of major storylines revolving around her. So, what are these rumors really about?

Is Steffy leaving The Bold and The Beautiful for real this time?

There is no confirmation that Steffy is indeed leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, but many fans have been speculating that she might be written off the show soon, even if only temporarily. This is because Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, the actress who plays Steffy, is currently pregnant with her fifth child. Last year, after the birth of her son in August, Wood took a brief break from the series, though she has been a steady presence on the series as a regular for 16 years. And just as it happened with her previous pregnancies, the actress will likely take a break to rest and spend time with her newborn when the time comes. So will Steffy come back after Ms Wood welcomes her bundle of joy?

All signs point to yes. We know there are solid plans for her character in the future. Steffy is currently involved in several major plotlines, including the Tom and Hollis murder case, and her mother Taylor Hayes’ storyline, which suggests she won’t be leaving the series anytime soon.

This maternity break simply means that for a while, her scenes might be a little scarce. For now, we can only hope that CBS doesn’t drop any other surprise announcements to scare us anytime soon. And warmest congrats, Jacqueline!

