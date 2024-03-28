Is Thomas leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

Thomas’ life on The Bold and The Beautiful has taken all the twists and turns under the sun, but somehow Hope has remained a constant through it all.

It took a long time for the couple to finally find their way back to each other again, through betrayal, mania, and backstabbing, but right when it looked like Thomas and Hope would get their happy ending, The Bold and The Beautiful has shaken things up again. The legacy characters, played by Matthew Atkinson and Annika Noelle, are at odds again after Hope decided she wasn’t ready for a long-term commitment with Thomas and declined his marriage proposal, twice.

Thomas’ sister Steffy, who has maintained an at times dormant, at times fiery rivalry with Hope over the years, stepped in to defend her brother and accused the other woman of stringing him along and only using him for sex. If it was up to Steffy, the two would stay well away from each other.

Will Thomas leave The Bold and the Beautiful again after Hope heartbreak?

In Monday, March 25’s episode of B&B, Steffy made the most of her brother’s situation and told him he should consider moving back to Paris, where he has spent time in the past, with Douglas (his son with Caroline Spencer, whom Hope is a legal guardian of).

Thomas took his sister’s advice to heart and informed Hope of his decision to leave Los Angeles. Despite Hope’s best attempts to explain her decision by telling Thomas she loves him and that rushing things could risk a healthy future for the two of them and Douglas, the designer is too distraught to rethink his decision. Together, they decided to inform Douglas of the split, leading Hope to confront Steffy in the frenemies’ biggest showdown in years.

There has been no official news about whether Matthew Atkinson is indeed planning to leave the soap, so it sounds like this storyline is more of a way to ramp up the stakes for these three characters than anything else. Thomas has left Los Angeles plenty of times in the past, however, so another exit for the actor wouldn’t be entirely surprising, either.