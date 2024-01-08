Who was Emma on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

Soap operas endure as some of the longest-running shows on television, with some persisting favorites maintaining a position on the weekly roster for seventy years and counting.

It doesn’t come close to competing with the likes of General Hospital or Guiding Light, but The Bold and the Beautiful is no slouch, either. The soap has been on the air since the late ’80s, and its put out more than 9,000 episodes in that time. Its a powerhouse, and yet it persists as America’s youngest daytime soap opera despite more than 30 years under its belt.

Quite a few famous faces have graced The Bold and the Beautiful over the years, as old favorites depart for fresh ventures and new characters are introduced. Only two characters — Eric Forrester and Brooke Logan, played by John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang, respectively — have maintained a position on the series from the start, with their family members, friends, and acquaintances coming and going over the course of several thousand episodes.

Mixed in between cameos from a range of beloved stars — Betty White was in The Bold and the Beautiful?! — a reality star turned actress made her big debut as Emma Barber. Fans of Dance Moms will instantly recognize the young actress behind the soap’s tragic character, but she’s likely a newcomer to non-reality fans.

Who is Emma in The Bold and the Beautiful?

I won’t spoil too much of Emma’s The Bold and the Beautiful storyline here, but the character made her mark during her time on the show. The young Barber was first introduced in 2018 as Forrester Creations’ latest intern. Instantly smitten with Xander Avant, Emma was initially just another young woman at the core of a love triangle — until, that is, her last name was revealed. Once Emma’s ties to the Barber’s came out, she was nearly ousted as a spy for Spencer, but her clear loyalty to her new company earned her a lasting spot.

Emma cropped up in spotty appearances following her initial drama-soaked entrance, but eventually headed a core storyline once again in 2019, when the character discovered the truth about Hope’s baby. That revelation would unfortunately spell Emma’s death, leaving her actress to officially depart the show a short time later.

Who plays Emma Barber?

Image via CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Emma Barber is brought to life by Dance Moms alumnus Nia Sioux. The talented dancer made the shift to acting awhile back, and has made appearances in a range of programs, from soaps like The Bold and the Beautiful to kid shows like Sunnyside Up and Zombies 2: The Collab.

Sioux was a staple of the Dance Moms lineup through all of its early seasons, and didn’t officially depart the series until season 8. She was a fan favorite during her time on the show, and brought the same calm determination to her role in The Bold and the Beautiful. She portrayed the character of Emma from 2018 to 2019, when she departed the series for good.