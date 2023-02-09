Will Abby appear in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’

WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us: Part II.

Of all the video game-inspired movies and series that have managed to acquire immense recognition and popularity, the HBO hit series The Last of Us is a noteworthy addition to the cohort. After episode three’s heart-rending romance, episode four, “Please Hold My Hand” has reverted to the darker, grittier theme of the show.

Only this time, the threat towards our favorite protagonists, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) comes neither from the cordyceps-infested creatures nor the FEDRA officials but from a group of brutal survivors who have seemingly taken it upon themselves to eliminate everyone who is even remotely related to the authoritarian agencies.

One of the human survivors is Kathleen, who’s out to avenge those who had sided with FEDRA. The series has done a wonderful job in the past of introducing the audience to new characters such as Sarah, Tess, Bill, and Frank, some of whom are not based on the game. While season one is filled with new stories and adventures, fans are curious to know if any popular characters from the video game would appear later in the show.

One such character is Abby. Anyone well-versed in the game would know that Abby is considered one of the primary antagonists who appears in the game’s sequel, The Last of Us: Part II. Let’s find out if we will get to meet Abby in the show and what role she would possibly play.

Who is Abby?

The Last of Us Part II

Abigail Anderson aka Abby plays a special role in the second part of the game, The Last of Us: Part II. She is the daughter of the head surgeon of the Fireflies, Jerry Anderson, who is killed by Joel in an attempt to rescue Ellie. A grief-stricken Abby then seeks to avenge her father’s death. Later, she and her friends hunt down Joel and kill him.

What follows is an intriguing tale of revenge where Abby and Ellie engage in a brutal confrontation. By now, we have been well-acquainted with Ellie’s resilience and determination. As someone who grew up in a FEDRA orphanage and was later abducted for experimentation, Joel’s death certainly rattles Ellie to the core as he was the only person with whom she had formed an emotional bond.

Abby is certainly a complex character, and in the first part of the game, while playing as Ellie, Abby certainly comes across as an enemy who needs to be finished off. It is not until the second part of the game that the perspective changes and the players are switched to control Abby. This helps the players in understanding, and to a certain extent, sympathizing with Abby’s character.

Will Abby be in the show?

Photo by Naughty Dog

There’s been no confirmation that Abby will appear in season two of the series. No actor has been credited for playing the character, but fans have come up with various suggestions regarding who is the best for the role. Some potential actors who have made it to the list include Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer, the former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jasmin Savoy Brown, to name a few.

In the game, Laura Bailey provides the voice for the character. Even though the showrunners haven’t publicly announced whether or not they will be introducing the new character, it is highly likely that she’ll make an appearance. It has been mentioned by the showrunners that season one represents the game’s first part.

If that’s the case, we might see Joel killing Jerry Anderson by the series’ end, which would build the foundation for Abby’s role in the second season. If that happens, Joel and Abby’s storyline would be quite interesting for the fan. Joel’s strong bonding with Ellie is something the fans have been rooting for since the first episode. If the show follows the game’s plot, then he would be completely unaware of Abby’s presence, much less what she might have gone through after her father’s death.

Nonetheless, since the show was renewed for a second season, fans are highly interested to know what the series has in store and Abby’s presence would definitely be the icing on the cake.