Will Agent Sykes appear in ‘SVU’ season 26?

Agent Shannah Sykes (Jordana Spiro) is one of the best characters in Law & Order: SVU season 25, and we want to know if we’re going to see her again.

Whether or not we saw Jordana Spiro play charming sports journalist P.J. Franklin on the 2000s sitcom My Boys, the actress has had some high-profile parts in recent years. We might recognize her from the Netflix Fear Street trilogy as Mary Lane. It was fun seeing her take on an important role in SVU season 25. Will Sykes be in SVU season 26?

Is Agent Sykes part of the Law & Order: SVU season 26 cast?

As of now, it doesn’t seem likely that Agent Sykes will appear in Law & Order: SVU season 26. When NBC.com reported on the season 26 renewal, the publication mentioned that the actors fans love will be back, but it doesn’t seem that minor characters from season 25 are continuing their arcs. Since there is no official news about Agent Sykes appearing in SVU again, it seems her arc is over.

One clue that her time on SVU is up is that when we saw Agent Sykes, we learned she was going to work with the Special Victims Unit for a brief period of time since her main job is with the FBI. We’re definitely sad at the prospect of not seeing Agent Sykes on SVU again as she’s the kind of tough character we enjoy watching in the entire Law & Order franchise.

Did Jordana Spiro play another Law & Order: SVU character?

Jordana Spiro guest-starred in the Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale called “A Final Call At Forlini’s Bar.” She portrayed Delia Hackman, who was another layered character. While Delia murdered her husband Ty (Derek Phillips), he abused her and she was fearful for her life.

Spiro made a big impression in both of her Law & Order: SVU roles, and her addition to the season 25 cast was particularly strong. Octavio Pisano, who plays Detective Joe Velasco, spoke to TV Insider about experts like Agent Sykes being added. Pisano said, “It’s like being in a team and you get all these all-star players coming in.”

Agent Skyes’s SVU character is not only popular with fans, but the other cast members seemed to enjoy working with Jordana Spiro as well. Kevin Kane, who portrays Detective Terry Bruno, told TV Line about shooting season 25, “I just did some really fun scenes with Jordana.”

Who is Agent Sykes on SVU?

Agent Sykes is introduced in the season 25 premiere of SVU as an expert who always knows how to find children who have been kidnapped. She works with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to locate Maddie Flynn (Alison Elaine), a teenager who George Brouchard (Patrick Carroll) took.

In season 25, episode 12, we learn that Sykes’s sister Crystal disappeared, which seems to be the impetus for Agent Sykes becoming an FBI agent. While another TV show might not share much of a minor character’s background, knowing about Sykes’s tragic family story made her a more well-rounded character.

