Will Ben join ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ again after ‘Station 19’ season 7 ended? Here’s why it’s a good idea

While Grey’s Anatomy season 21 will air in the fall of 2024, Station 19 season 7 was, sadly, its last. Since Ben Warren (Jason George) appeared in the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale in a crossover event, fans are wondering if Ben is going to come back to the long-standing hospital drama.

Ben is an anesthesiologist who joined season 6 of Grey’s Anatomy and went on to become a surgical resident. Of course, we all know and love his romance with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). In the Station 19 series finale, he said he has plans to become a surgeon again, so it only makes sense for him to return to Grey’s Anatomy, and here’s why.

Why Ben should join Grey’s Anatomy season 21 after Station 19‘s cancelation

Screengrab via ABC

According to Deadline, it’s very possible Jason George could join the cast of Grey’s Anatomy season 21. Sources told Deadline that while he doesn’t have an official contract right now, there have been conversations about how he could come back to the series. If he does come back, he would likely be a regular cast member, which was his status before moving to Station 19.

While sometimes characters exit a show and no one even blinks because they’re not that likable, the loss of Ben Warren on Grey’s Anatomy has been felt since the day of his departure. It was a joy watching him and Bailey develop feelings and start their relationship. Considering how much the two of them grew after falling in love with each other, it would be a delightful return to norm for Ben to come back. He’s kind and respectful of Bailey while also allowing her to have the independence she seeks, which isn’t something her ex-husband Tucker Jones (Cress Williams) was fond of.

Ben’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital would be a natural next step for his storyline, especially since he has always been a talented and determined surgeon. Even before the announcement of Station 19‘s surprising cancelation, Ben journeyed back to his stomping grounds several times.

Screengrab via ABC

It would also be smart for Ben to be hired again at Grey Sloan since this would increase the drama in Grey’s Anatomy season 21. It’s been good for Bailey and Ben to work separately, as it’s allowed them to pursue their passions and appreciate the time they do have without taking each other for granted. But now, even though they’ve both grown, they would likely still butt heads, which would make for some engaging and hilarious scenes.

Back when Jason George left Grey’s Anatomy and began starring on Station 19, he told Variety he was glad to join the spinoff because “I love testing the Ben and Bailey relationship.” The actor also said that Ben becoming a firefighter was an important period of growth. George said, “I love the fact that Ben was definitely afraid of fire, but ran into a fire to save a friend. It says a lot about who he is at the core of his being.”

How did Ben’s storyline end in Station 19 season 7?

Screengrab via ABC

After Ben showed up at Grey Sloan in the Station 19 season 7 finale during the horrifying Seattle wildfire, he realized he wanted to be a surgeon again and leave firefighting behind. While Captain Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) were hospitalized, Ben did what he does best: help the people he cares about.

The end of Station 19 season 7 featured a flash-forward of three months where Ben admitted his desire to be a doctor again. Since the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale saw several doctors without jobs, it would only make sense for Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) to hire Ben again. We’re hopeful to see him at Grey Sloan when the show returns for its 21st season in the Fall, and we’ll keep you updated if, or when that happens.

