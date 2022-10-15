Evan Peters has carved himself a wonderful niche into the horror and thriller genres Hollywood loves to churn out for fans. His latest hit, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has solidified his career in acting. The question on American Horror Story fans’ minds is, will he be back for the new season of AHS?

He’s been a part of the show for about 100 episodes since he initially played the role of Tate Langdon in the first season. An interesting show that sees many returning characters between installments, Peters has been in every season so far. It seems unfathomable that he won’t be included in the lineup for season 11, but that is in fact what is about to happen. He has not been included in the cast for the upcoming season, and it will likely stay that way.

Where else have you seen Evan Peters?

Image via NBC

When he first appeared as Tate on American Horror Story: Murder House, he had fans scratching their heads. They knew him from somewhere, but they just couldn’t put their finger on it. That is until they realized he had played Luke Cooper in the hit television sitcom, The Office. His stay wasn’t long, and he was only featured in one episode. Who can forget his departure as Michael Scott bent him over a desk and spanked him until he ran out of the office crying?

Some fans might have also picked up that he had played Cooper Day from The Days, Jesse Varon from Invasion, and possibly even Jack from One Tree Hill. But then he shows up in Mare of Easttown. With 47 acting credits now to his name, it’s hard not to know him from somewhere. His big break on the silver screen came in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, playing Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, a role he would reprise (sort of) for WandaVision.

Where is Evan Peters going?

Image via Netflix

To say the least, after his outstanding performance in Dahmer, Peters has earned his golden ticket. He is at that level where he can walk into just about any audition and say he wants the part. On a much larger scale, he’s probably fielding scripts at the moment with plenty of offers to choose from.

At the present moment, he’s slated to play a role in the upcoming film Snow Ponies. When that is due to come out is anyone’s guess. It’s currently in pre-production, which means it could be next year or it might even take until 2024 to finally be released.